VIDEO: Six Fla. players land four-week suspensions for postgame brawl

A nasty postgame brawl in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area has landed a sextet of key high school football players suspensions that could effectively end their season barring a deep playoff run.

As reported by the Bradenton Herald, six members of the Southeast football team were suspended for four weeks for their involvement in a postgame brawl against Wauchula Hardee after a 24-21 loss that went down to the wire when Southeast botched a potential game-tying field goal.

None of the six players handed suspensions have been identified, likely because they include minors. Still, their temporary bans mean that they would be ineligible to return until the third round of the playoffs that fall the week of Thanksgiving … if Southeast lasts that long.

“The conduct that occurred following the game between Southeast High and Hardee High is unacceptable and not reflective of the standards expected of representatives of the School District of Manatee County,” Manatee County district supervisor of athletics Jason Montgomery said in a news release to the media. “It is a privilege and an honor to represent your school and our school district and we expect our student athletes to act in accordance with that privilege.”