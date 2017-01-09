Six in one day: P.J. Fleck flips huge crop of former Western Michigan commits to Minnesota

What kind of impact can a hot new coach bring to a stagnating program? Try six recruits in a single day.

When Minnesota hired Western Michigan head coach P.J. Fleck to lead the Gophers program, they opened the door to having Fleck extend scholarship offers to any of the players who had committed to him with Broncos. He did just that to a small crop of players shortly after accepting the role, with six of those players almost instantly following in tow to Minnesota.

For Fleck, the immediate pancakes (flips, get it?) include three-stars: offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz, wide receiver Christopher Bell, quarterback Tanner Morgan, linebacker Trenton Guthrie; and defensive linemen Noah Hickcox and Esezi Otomewo, both of whom are two-star recruits.

Wondering what that decision was like for the recruits themselves? Here’s what Bell told his local news outlet, the Kankakee Valley Daily Journal, about the time waiting for Fleck to extend him a Minnesota offer, and how long it took for him to accept it: