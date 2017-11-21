Six newcomers crash Super 25 girls fall soccer rankings

Six new teams enter the latest USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer Rankings.

Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) stayed put as the No. 1 team.

Wachusett (Holden, Mass.) is the highest-ranked newcomer, coming in at No. 13.

The others new to the rankings are Danvers (Mass.) at No. 18, Perrysburg (Ohio) at No. 21, Isssaquah (Wash.) at No. 23, Norwin (North Huntingdon, Pa.) at No. 24, and Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) at No. 25.