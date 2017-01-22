Six players commit at Polynesian Bowl, two to Oregon

Six players announced their college commitments Saturday night the ESPN3 telecast of the inaugural Polynesian Bowl.

Oregon was the winner of the night with two commits and now has a class of 16 commits.

Here are the six players:

Langi Tuifua, a four-star defensive end from Bingham (South Jordan, Utah), selected BYU. He is a former Utah commit and then was a longtime Oregon commit before backing off after Mark Helfrich was fired. Tuifua, who is 6-4 and 225, had 69 tackles and 15.5 sacks for the state champion Miners.

Levani Damuni, a three-star linebacker from Ridgeline (Millville, Utah), selected Stanford after receiving an offer in late November. He had 63 tackles and 10 sacks last season and also ran for 732 yards and 10 scores.

Brandon Pili, a three-star defensive tackle from Westview (Anchorage, Alaska), chose Southern California over Oregon State. Pili is 6-4 and 310 pounds.

Austin Faoliu, a three-star defensive tackles from Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), committed to Oregon over Oklahoma. A former Arizona commit is 6-4 and 295 pounds.