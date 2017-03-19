Six players earn Under Armour All-America Game invites at Houston camp

Six players punched their tickets to the Under Armour All-America Game with their performance Sunday as the Under Armour All-America Camp Series stopped in Houston.

The invitations to the 2018 All-America Game were not solely based on players’ performance at the camp. Organizers took into account game film and other factors before offering spots.

The group included three wide receivers, an offensive lineman, a defensive lineman and a safety.

Tommy Bush, a 6-5 wide receiver from Samuel Clemens (Schertz, Texas). Bush has seen interest steadily increase this spring and is up to 36 reported offers.

Al’Vonte Woodard, a 6-1 wide receiver from Lamar (Houston). He might have been the best receiver on the field Sunday. He is ranked No. 128 in the ESPN Junior 300.

Jaylen Waddle, a 5-9 1/2 wide receiver from Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas). Speed is his calling card as he was timed in the 4.3 range. He is ranked No. 173 overall in the ESPN Junior 300.

Cole Smith, an LSU commit center from Pontotoc (Miss.). He is listed at 6-4 and 275 pounds.

Leon O’Neal, a top 10 safety from Cypress Springs (Cypress, Texas). He showed his cover skills at the camp. He has 19 reported offers.

Keondre Coburn, a 6-1, 326-pound defensive lineman from Westfield. Coburn showed his strength at the camp and is ranked among the top defensive tackles in the country.

Three players also received invitations to the Elite 50.