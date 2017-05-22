Six players get invites to The Opening Final from Oakland regional

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | May 22, 2017
The final Opening Regional event was held Sunday in Oakland with six players getting their tickets punched to the Final at the Nike World Headquarters in Oregon.
While more players will be added to complete the list for the Final, this was the last stop for players to be selected on the day of their performance.
Here are the six players:
- Stephan Blaylock, S, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). A UCLA commit, he and teammate Jaiden Woodbey give Bosco at least one finalist at The Opening for a seventh consecutive year, the longest of any high school, according to Scout.com.
- Jevon Holland, S, Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland). An Oregon commit, he is ranked as the No. 18 safety in the class by the 247Sports Composite.
- Brandon Kaho, LB, Reno (Nev.). A BYU commit, he had the highest Nike+ football rating of the day.
- Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills (St. George, Utah). One of the top offensive tackles in the West, Sewell did not get an invite after participating in the Los Angeles regional so he returned for another chance.
- Steve Stephens, S, Edison (Fresno, Calif.). An Oregon commit, he is ranked as the No. 7 safety in the class by the 247Sports Composite.
- Chase Williams, DB/WR, Roosevelt (Corona, Calif.). A Nebraska commit, he was the defensive back MVP at the event.
<p>1. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) will attempt to equal De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) as the only teams to win four consecutive Super 25 football titles. The teams will play in Week 3 this season in Las Vegas and face off in California in 2018.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Icon Sportswire, AP Images</p>
<p>4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) will have a new quarterback -- either transfer and Miami commit Artur Sitkowski or last year’s backup Zack Annexstad -- and prominent additions on offense and defense (such as No. 2 overall prospect Xavier Thomas) as it attempts another perfect season.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> 247Sports</p>
<p>5. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) has a new coach for the second consecutive season. Christian Hunnicutt, who spent the 2015 season as offensive line coach, replaces Jeff Herron, who led Grayson to a state title in his only season. Hunnicutt helped Buford to seven state titles from 2004 to 2011.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p>8. Who will end up where in Florida as the next phase of the state’s open enrollment law goes into effect for the 2017-18 academic year? The legislation requires that students who switch schools be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities, including sports.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> FHSAA</p>
<p>10. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), coming off three consecutive state titles, will open against California power St. John Bosco (Bellflower) on Aug. 25 in south Florida in one of the more highly anticipated interstate games.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Ray Carlin, USA TODAY Sports Images</p>
<p>11. Former Maryville (Tenn.) quarterback Derek Hunt replaces his former coach George Quarles as coach. Quarles, who left to join the coaching staff at Furman, led the Rebels to 11 state championships since 1999. He finished with a 250-16 record with 15 state championship appearances. His teams had winning streaks of 74 (2004-08) and 44 (2013-2015).</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>WBIR</p>
<p>12. Memphis, which is known traditionally as a hotbed for basketball, showed in 2016 that it also has its share of football talent. Memphis high schools won four of eight of the Tennessee football championships – Lausanne (Division II-A), Trezevant (Class 2A), Memphis East (Class 4A) and Whitehaven (pictured) (Class 6A). Now, with a ninth class added in 2017, the Bluff City looks to continue that success.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Helen Comer, DNJ</p>
<p>14. Judson (Converse, Texas) returns a stacked team. The Rockets have to make it out of a difficult region, but there's a chance they could be one of the top teams in the nation. They face defending state champions Lake Travis in the opener.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> GoRocketPride.com via TexasHSFootball.com</p>
<p>16. Does Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) have the top QB-WR combo? J.T. Daniels threw for 4,849 yards last season with 67 touchdowns. Amon-Ra St. Brown, the No. 3 receiver in the Class of 2108, had 24 of them. Brother Osiris had 31, but he will be at Stanford in the fall.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>247Sports</p>
<p>19. No one is still quite sure why or how, but Greg Toal is out as head coach at Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) and replaced by former Rutgers star quarterback Mike Teel (pictured). The Ironmen will be led by a ferocious line anchored by one of New Jersey's top prospects in Tyler Friday and he will clear the way for precocious sophomore running back Jalen Berger.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Marko Georgiev, NorthJersey.com</p>
<p>20. It has now been 13 years since Bergen Catholic (Oradell) last won a New Jersey state title, the longest drought since the state shifted to its current playoff format in 1974. Crusaders coach Nunzio Campanile will hope that senior quarterback Johnny Langan (North Jersey's version of "Johnny Football") can stay healthy this season.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Chris Monroe, NorthJersey.com</p>
<p>21. Dowling Catholic (West Des Moines) enters the season as the four-time defending state champions in Iowa’s biggest class. The Maroons became the first Class 4A team to win three straight state titles in 2015, then followed it up with their fourth straight and fifth in seven years when they beat Iowa City West 23-10. Dowling has also won 52 out of its last 54 games.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Bryon Houlgrave, The Register</p>
<p>22. Pella is the three-time defending Iowa Class 3A state champions. Even more, the Little Dutch have won 41 straight games. Pella’s last loss came on Nov. 8, 2013, a 28-0 loss to Washington, and the program is the 10th team in Iowa to boast a winning streak of 40 games or more (Iowa City Regina holds the record of 56 straight wins between Nov. 2010 and Aug. 2014).</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> The Register</p>
<p>24. Taulia Tagovailoa, the brother of Alabama freshman QB Tua, is heading to Thompson High in Alabama. The family will move from Hawaii to be closer to Tua. Taulia threw for more than 3,100 yards and 41 touchdowns as a sophomore at Kapolei.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Honolulu Star-Advertiser</p>
<p>26. Luke McCaffrey, a rising junior, is expected to be a key weapon at Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Brother Dylan, the team's quarterback last season, will enroll at Michigan this summer. They are brothers of Christian McCaffrey and the son of former Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey. Colorado commit Blake Stenstrom is the projected starter at QB.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Daniel Brenner, The Coloradoan</p>
<p>28. Life after Cam Akers begins for Mississippi 6A state champion Clinton against South Panola (Batesville, Miss.). Akers had 3,128 passing yards and 31 touchdowns with 2,105 rushing yards and 34 rushing touchdowns before heading to Florida State.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Chris Todd, Clarion-Ledger</p>
<p>30. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) remains a powerhouse and won its fourth consecutive WCAC title and finished in the top 5 in the Super 25. They head into 2017, though, without quarterback Beau English, who has moved to the Air Force Academy.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Derik Hamilton, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p>31. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) loses ALL-USA guard Wyatt Davis to Ohio State but returns quarterback Re-al Mitchell for a second season as the starter. Mitchell accounted for 31 passing touchdowns and 16 rushing touchdowns along with 4,000 total yards last season.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Brandon C. Severn, The Enquirer</p>
<p>32. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) became the state’s first 6A champion last fall under the new classification system and had its first 14-0 season in school history. The Prep has won three state titles in the last four years, but must replace Georgia-bound star D’Andre Swift, who had eight TDs in his three state title games.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> James Robinson, PennLive.com via AP</p>
<p>33. The Rock-a-Chaws of St. Stanislaus (Bay St. Louis, Miss.) have been hit with the double-whammy of losing Myles Brennan, one of the top quarterbacks in state history, and coach Bill Conides. Brennan is heading to LSU; Conides has moved to Denham Springs (La.) after a 34-8 run in three seasons in Mississippi.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Chris Todd, The Clarion-Ledger</p>
<p>34. Archbishop Murphy (Everett, Wash.) made national headlines on the way to a 2A state title and perfect season because five of its six league opponents forfeited when players and parents cited safety concerns. Here’s hoping things get back to some sense of normalcy in the Cascade Conference.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Ted S. Warren, AP</p>
<p>35. Oregon’s top quarterback might again be a two-sport star. Jake Dukart is an Arizona State baseball commit and threw for more than 1,100 yards in eight games last season for Lake Oswego. Tim Tawa, a Stanford baseball signee, is considered by many to be he top high school QB prospect ever from the state.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> 247Sports</p>
<p>37. Two years after Lake Stevens (Wash.) Jacob Eason was among the top QB prospects in the nation, the state of Washington has found another elite passer in Jacob Sirmon (pictured) from Bothell. Ranked as the No. 3 pro-style QB in the class, Sirmon has opted to stay home and has committed to Washington. He threw for more than 3,700 yards and had 29 passing touchdowns as a junior.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> 247Sports</p>
<p>42. Timber Creek will look to capture its third straight South Jersey Group 4 title this fall behind the arm of quarterback Devin Leary. The New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year and North Carolina State commit is coming off a record-setting junior season in which he set state records for touchdown passes (48) and passing yards (3,688) in a single season. He's currently third in South Jersey history with 6,809 passing yards and 74 touchdowns.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Joe Warner, Courier-Post</p>
<p>43. Longtime Florence (N.J.) coach Joe Frappolli (pictured) will look to join Paul Sacco of St. Joseph (Hammonton) as the only two coaches in South Jersey history to reach the 300-win plateau. Hired by his alma mater in 1974 as its head coach, Frappolli owns a career record of 297-135-5. Sacco is No. 1 at 305-62-5.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Jose F. Moreno, Courier-Post</p>
<p>44. Benny Sapp III is the top-ranked recruit in Minnesota and a Gophers commit after transferring from St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida. He is the son of the former Vikings defensive back, but he is coming off two ACL surgeries and has not played in two years. Will he be able to contribute for Eden Prairie (Minn.)?</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> 247Sports</p>
<p>45. Bellevue West (Bellevue, Neb.) won the state Class A title last season by going 13-0 and posting 653 points, an average of almost 49 per game. But the Thunderhawks must replace running Jaylin Bradley, who set state Class A records with 52 touchdowns and 312 points.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Mike Sautter, NebraskaHSSports</p>
<p>46. Cameron Jurgens from Beatrice is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Nebraska and the No. 5 tight end in the nation. He is already committed to the Cornhuskers. Jurgens averaged 12.4 yards per catch last season for Beatrice (8-3 in 2016).</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Michael Bruntz, 247Sports</p>
<p>47. There hasn’t been a repeat winner in Indiana’s biggest class since Warren Central won four consecutive state titles from 2003-06. That trend held true again last year as Carmel upset Center Grove in the Class 6A finals in thrilling 16-13 overtime game. Can the Greyhounds repeat? They lose quite a bit to graduation but return quarterback Jake McDonald and linebackers Beau Robbins and Joey Schmidt.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Mykal McEldowney, Indystar</p>
<p>48. The Mr. Football race in Indiana should be a good one. Ben Davis quarterback Reese Taylor, Cathedral running back Markese Stepp and Decatur Central all-everything Tyrone Tracy (pictured) are a few names to watch for the state’s top senior award.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Mykal McEldowney, Indystar</p>
<p>49. As per custom, Oklahoma powerhouses Jenks and Tulsa Union will have an early season showdown; this year’s game is Sept. 8. Jenks, led by coach Allan Trimble (pictured), has won the last two meetings. The two schools have combined for the last 21 state titles in the largest class -- 13 for Jenks and eight for Union.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Duanewhitsettphotography.com</p>
<p>50. Talanoa Hufanga from Crescent Valley (Corvallis, Ore.) is ranked as the No. 3 athlete in the class and has seen his stock rise. Hufanga is expected to play defense at the next level, but had more than 1,500 total yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> 247Sports</p>
<p>51. New LSU coach Ed Orgeron wanted to make recruiting at home a priority. So far, the Tigers have commitments from three of the top four players in the state – cornerback Kelvin Joseph, defensive tackle Davin Cotton (pictured) and inside linebacker Micah Baskerville. Wide receiver Terrance Marshall, ranked No. 1, remains uncommitted.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Douglas Collier, The Times</p>
<p>52. St. Frances (Baltimore) finished 10-2 last season with both losses to out-of-state teams. The school has among the more intriguing prospects in the Class of 2018 in Eyabi Anoma, a basketball player turned defensive end who is ranked among the top 10 players nationally.</p> <p>Photo: Tom Lemming</p>
<p>55. Maine Central (Pittsford) went undefeated a year ago and won the state Class D title after losing in the final the last two years to Oak Hill. Oak Hill had won all three state titles since Class D was reinstituted in 2013 after a hiatus since 1986.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Troy R. Bennett, Bangor Daily News</p>
<p>56. Two-time defending Delaware Division I champion Smyrna will take a 22-game winning streak into 2017. With All-State RBs Will Knight and Leddie Brown and four starting offensive linemen returning, coach Mike Judy’s Eagles - who averaged 52.7 points per game in going 12-0 last season - should fly high again. Smyrna opens the season Sept. 8 at Middletown in a rematch of last year’s D-I title game, won by the Eagles 36-14.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> William Bretzger, The News Journal</p>
<p>57. Middletown has been searching for a replacement for longtime coach Mark DelPercio, who announced his resignation in March to pursue coaching opportunities in Texas. DelPercio amassed a 151-62 record at Glasgow and Middletown, and guided the Cavaliers to DIAA Division I championships in 2007, 2011 and 2012. Middletown has played in the D-I title game in seven of the last 10 years.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> The News Journal</p>
<p>59. Chandler, the defending Arizona state champion, once again will be the team to beat, especially with three transfers who have come in from rival Hamilton. The Wolves return 3,500-yard passer Jacob Conover, a defensive secondary that will tough to throw on, and a swagger that should make them, if nothing else, competitive at home in August against Florida football power IMG Academy.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Cheryl Evans, azcentral sports</p>
<p>60. Keep an eye on Phoenix North Canyon wide receiver Solomon Enis, rated the No. 1 prospect for the 2018 class in Arizona. He follows last year’s top state prospect Austin Jackson, a left tackle at North Canyon who signed with USC. Enis is as good running the ball as he is catching it. He is the son of former Penn State and NFL running back Curtis Enis.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Keith Niebuhr, 247Sports</p>
<p>61. Florida this season will join at least a dozen states such as Ohio, Nebraska, and Pennsylvania to use a points or ratings system to seed playoff brackets. However, it will not be the first time the FHSAA has used a point system to seed football playoff brackets, as they did so from the inception of the playoffs in 1963-64 until 1974-75.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> FHSAA</p>
<p>62. Trinity Christian (Jacksonville) can become the first team to win five consecutive state championships. However, the program will have to do it in Class 5A, not Class 3A, due to changes to FHSAA's playoff format that eliminated districts in the lowest four classifications.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Jake Perper, FloridaHSFootball.com</p>
<p>63. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) will field two varsity teams for the 2017 season with a national team and a varsity team. The national team will play a schedule against ranked opponents, while the varsity team will play in-state teams from Florida, mostly teams that are in Class 4A and below.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> IMG Academy</p>
<p>64. Can Duxbury (Mass.) turn a state title into a dynasty? In 2016, the Dragons finally finished a four-year reinvention of their program, culminating in a Division 2 state title. Now, with a talented crop of seniors including record-setting quarterback and coach’s son Bobby Maimaron off to college, Duxbury will get a true test of its ability to implement an unstoppable system.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Barry Chin, Boston Globe</p>
<p>65. Will Xaverian (Westwood, Mass.) bounce back? Xaverian has been the class of Eastern Mass. football in recent years, capturing Division 1 Super Bowl titles in 2014 and 2015 … before running into a buzzsaw of a hot Everett team in the 2016 title game. Even though a quartet of titles is now off the table, Xaverian has motivation to bounce back.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Xaverian Athletics</p>
<p>66. What to make of Lake Zurich? Nestled in the tony Northwest suburbs of Chicago, Lake Zurich is coming off an embarrassing season that culminated in a hazing scandal and apparent cover-up attempt, leading to the resignation of head coach David Proffitt and athletic director Rolando Vazquez. That has destabilized a perennial playoff team and regional contender.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Lake Zurich High School</p>
<p>67. Can Northwestern build on recruiting success to own Chicago’s top talent? Illinois isn’t Florida or Texas, but there’s still plenty of elite talent in Chicago and the surrounding area. After a strong season, Pat Fitzgerald has pledged commitments from four of the state’s top-15 players, including top overall prospect Devin O’Rourke. All are from greater Chicagoland.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Vincent Carchietta, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p>68. At this point, can we just go ahead and pencil Westfield (Chantilly, Va.) and Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.) into the 6A state title this season? In consecutive years, the Bulldogs and the Tigers have created instant classics in the state title game; both games went to at least one overtime and both were won by Westfield.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Kevin Delaney</p>
<p>69. Good luck trying to stop Hayfield’s (Quantico, Va.) Brian Cobbs; the 6-foot-2 wide receiver led all juniors in the state with 1,233 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. Cobbs averaged 15 yards per catch and scored 13 touchdowns last season.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Isaiah Hole, 247Sports</p>
<p>71. Joe T. Robinson (Little Rock, Ark.) wide receiver Nathan Page isn’t just the highest ranked prospect in the state, he’s also the luckiest. Page walked away from a car accident that resulted in his car being wrapped around a tree late in the season and managed a career night in the next game. What’s he got in store for his senior finale?</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> 247Sports</p>
<p>72. Trinity (Louisville) will try to win its second straight Class 6-A title - and record 25th title overall - behind two of the state's top college prospects in Class of 2018 wide receiver Rondale Moore (pictured) and Class of 2019 defensive end Stephen Herron.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Matt Stone, The Courier-Journal</p>
<p>73. Bowling Green won three consecutive Kentucky Class 5-A titles from 2011-13 and will look to accomplish another three-peat after winning the 5-A title in 2015 and 2016. Look for Class of 2020 star running back/defensive back Vito Tisdale to shine on both sides of the ball.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>247Sports</p>
<p>74. In South Dakota’s Class 11AAA, will anyone be able to dethrone two-time defending champion Washington? Taking down the Warriors represents a rather sizable task, as they return most of their key pieces from last season, including All-State tailback Tupak Kpeayeh and offensive lineman Will Farniok, who recently committed to the University of Nebraska.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Joe Ahlquist, Argus Leader</p>
<p>75. As enrollment figures and participation dwindle, six-man football in South Dakota will continue to be a topic of discussion amongst the small schools. It appears to be a viable solution for the small-town high schools to maintain their programs., but it remains to be seen if it would make sense for the SDHSAA to add the class for the next cycle.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Argus Leader</p>
<p>76. A fumble into the back of the end zone in overtime, and some Wayne Hills "Magic" (a trick play that truly defies explanation) denied Wayne Valley its first New Jersey sectional championship since 1991. But the Indians and coach Roger Kotlarz return a host of talented playmakers in 2017, but they may have to go through their crosstown rivals once more to get a ring.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Michael Karas</p>
<p>78. Last year saw San Angelo Central come out of West Texas, which is arguably the most storied region in Texas, as a challenger to the bigger schools from DFW. This year, Central reloads for another shot, but it'll have to get past traditional power Odessa Permian, which returns a lot of players from a 6-4 squad that clearly suffered from youthful mistakes.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Adam Sauceda, San Angelo Standard Times</p>
<p>80. The Vermont Interscholastic Football League went through divisional alignments – a process done every two years – and several teams are on the move in the three divisions. That includes Burlington and 30 Mount Mansfield returning to Division I and Division II expanding its playoff field to an eight-team tournament and D-III reverting back to a four-team postseason.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Brian Jenkins, Burlington Free Press</p>
<p>81. Division I St. Xavier (Cincinnati) became the first five-loss team in OHSAA history to win a state championship last season. La Salle became the first Division II team to win three straight state championships. The schools are located five miles apart on the same road and compete in the same conference — the Greater Catholic League South. They’ll both be in contention for titles again this season.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Kareem Elgazzar, The Enquirer</p>
<p>82. North Carolina state titles games return to Duke with two games on Dec. 9. The addition of a venue means all eight state championship games will be played on the same day on a Saturday. In recent years, a game has been played on Friday night.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Duke Photography</p>
<p>83. In Ohio, out of the 718 schools that play football, 75 moved up a division due to competitive balance and/or higher base enrollment numbers. Perennial powerhouse Coldwater goes from Division V to Division IV after winning four straight state championships from 2012-2015 and finishing runner-up in 2016.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Cincinnati Enquirer</p>
<p>84. Is this finally Brooklyn Erasmus Hall’s year? For three straight years, Erasmus Hall has put together an excellent regular season before finally capitulating in the PSAL title game at Yankee Stadium. In 2017, the Dutchmen feature three of the top-six prospects in the entire state, including No. 1 Matthew Jones (pictured), and are poised to dominate the regular season.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Alex Gleitman, 247Sports</p>
<p>85. Is Jeremy Ruckert the nation’s top tight end? The state of New York produces plenty of Division I football recruits, but rarely the top overall player at a position or in a class. That may be different in 2017 with Lindenhurst tight end Jeremy Ruckert, who is either the best or second-best tight end prospect in the Class of 2018. Most of the Big Ten, as well as Notre Dame, Stanford and a handful of other powerhouse programs are all chasing the 6-foot-5, 230-pound versatile end.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> alabama.247Sports</p>
<p>86. Can 5-star RB Zamir White help Scotland (Laurinburg, N.C.) to avenge 2016 title loss? White is a top-five overall recruit, the nation’s top-ranked running back, and a one-man wrecking ball. In 2016, he led the Scots to the state semifinals … where they were resolutely trounced, 27-7, by Cape Fear. Will the future college star be able to go two steps better and drive Scotland to a title?</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Keith Niebuhr, 247Sports</p>
<p>87. Will Wake Forest (N.C.) repeat in 4AA? In the past three seasons, the Cougars have lost a total of two games … both in the playoffs. In 2016 they went all the way, routing fellow state power Page, 29-0, in the title game. Will the Cougars finally fully establish their dynasty status with a second-straight state title?</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Raleigh News and Observer</p>
<p>88. Clemson is dominating the state’s top recruits. It’s no surprise, but the defending national champion Clemson Tigers are cleaning up among the state’s top recruits. The Tigers have commitments from four of the top 10 prospects already (including Trevor Lawrence and Xavier Thomas, pictured) and could very well land four of the other five still uncommitted in that group.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Ken Ruinard, Independent Mail</p>
<p>89. Can Dutch Fork (S.C.) build off its 2016 title? The Foxes have captured two of the previous 5A titles, and finished the 2016 campaign in the Super 25. As with many dominant teams, the Foxes graduated many of their defending champs, and will have to find depth and development to hold off a Fort Dorchester squad.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Dutch Fork Football</p>
<p>90. Makoa Freitas takes over wealth of success at Kahuku (Hawaii). A former offensive line coach on the staff of departed coach Vavae Tata, Freitas played for the Indianapolis Colts and University of Arizona, so he has plenty of high level experience. He also has high standards to live up to: Tata finished a two-year term at Kahuku with a 24-2 record and appearances in the Division I title game in both 2015 and 2016, earning one state title.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Bruce Asato, Honolulu Star-Advertiser</p>
<p>95. Archbishop Hoban (Akron) allowed an average of 7.7 points per game in 2016 in repeating as OHSAA Division III state champions. Seven starters return from that dominant defense, although Hoban loses quarterback Danny Clark to the University of Kentucky.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Akron Beacon Journal</p>
<p>96. Northern California teams went 0-5 in the upper-division state finals played in Sacramento. Northern California teams then won six of the other eight state finals played in Southern California. St. John Bosco beat De La Salle 56-33 in the Open Division final.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Steve Yeater, AP</p>
