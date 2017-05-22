USA Today Sports

Six players get invites to The Opening Final from Oakland regional

The final Opening Regional event was held Sunday in Oakland with six players getting their tickets punched to the Final at the Nike World Headquarters in Oregon.

While more players will be added to complete the list for the Final, this was the last stop for players to be selected on the day of their performance.

Here are the six players:

  • Stephan Blaylock, S, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). A UCLA commit, he and teammate Jaiden Woodbey give Bosco at least one finalist at The Opening for a seventh consecutive year, the longest of any high school, according to Scout.com.
  • Jevon Holland, S, Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland). An Oregon commit, he is ranked as the No. 18 safety in the class by the 247Sports Composite.
  • Brandon Kaho, LB, Reno (Nev.). A BYU commit, he had the highest Nike+ football rating of the day.
  • Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills (St. George, Utah). One of the top offensive tackles in the West, Sewell did not get an invite after participating in the Los Angeles regional so he returned for another chance.
  • Steve Stephens, S, Edison (Fresno, Calif.). An Oregon commit, he is ranked as the No. 7 safety in the class by the 247Sports Composite.
  • Chase Williams, DB/WR, Roosevelt (Corona, Calif.). A Nebraska commit, he was the defensive back MVP at the event.

