Six players, one coach named to All-CIF hoops teams

When Matt Garrison took over the Desert Christian Academy boys’ basketball team three years ago, he took some heat for entering the Conquerors in local tournaments against the valley’s top teams, leading to lopsided losses. He doesn’t believe in position basketball and for three years has helped train guards, forwards and centers alike to handle the ball, post up and shoot 3-pointers.

Garrison’s unconventional approach took a while to catch on, but three years later, his coaching style has landed him the CIF Southern Section Division 5A Coach of the Year honor after leading the Conquerors to the division’s championship title just over two weeks ago. Joining him in the CIF-SS’s top honors are six other players, including two of his own, who were named to their respective divisions’ All-CIF first teams.

The backbone of the Conqueror senior class, Ananias Bullock, was named the Division 5A MVP in leading Desert Christian to the championship with a game-high 19 points in his team’s 82-47 domination of Sherman Indian. Freshman sensation Judah Brown was also named to the Division 5A first team.

Rancho Mirage senior Charles Neal, unquestionably the valley’s top basketball player two years running, was named All-CIF in Division 3AA after captaining the Rattlers’ second consecutive run to the semifinals. This season, Neal averaged 25.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, surpassed the 2,000-point mark in his high school career and finished with 101 career wins. This was his second consecutive season being named All-CIF and the De Anza League MVP.

On the girls’ side, Palm Desert senior Seline Schinke was named All-CIF first team in Division 4AA after leading her team to its first playoff victory in 14 years after Palm Desert tied for second in the league standings. The senior averaged 15.8 points and 6.6 rebounds her senior season.

Desert Christian Academy also landed two girls on the All-CIF Division 5A team, including Grace Johnson and Ashley Klopfenstein. The pair helped lead the Conquerors to the semifinals of the postseason after Johnson averaged nine points and 8.5 rebounds alongside Klopfenstein’s team-leading 10.2 points.