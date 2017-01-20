Six players to announce college commitments at Polynesian Bowl

Six players plan to announce their college decisions at Saturday’s Polynesian Bowl, which is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN3.

Announcements are scheduled for each quarter, starting with four-star defensive end Langi Tuifua from Bingham (South Jordan, Utah). He’s reported to be a BYU lean, though he’s considering Oregon and several others.

The second quarter will feature three-star defensive tackle Brandon Pili, who’s considering Oregon State, Southern Cal, Ole Miss, and others. Three-star linebacker Levani Dumani will also announce in the second quarter. He’s considering Stanford and BYU.

Two more commitments come in the third quarter, from Austin Faoliu and Isaac Slade-Matautia. Faoliu, a three-star defensive tackle from Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), is considering Oklahoma and Oregon. Slade-Matautia, a four-star linebacker, is named Oregon his leader, but is also considering Nebraska and Colorado.

The final announcement comes from Charles Watson, a safety, who’s down to Oregon State and BYU.