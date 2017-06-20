Six rising high school seniors named finalists for USA Basketball U19 World Cup team

Six rising high school seniors made the initial cut to 16 for the USA Basketball Men’s Under-19 World Cup team, coached by Kentucky’s John Calipari.

The group began with 27 players and has had four practice at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. A final cutdown is expected to 12 by the end of the week.

The United States will look for a third consecutive gold medal in the event, which is July 1-9 in Cairo.

Here are the six high school players:

Bol Bol, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Jordan Brown, Woodcreek (Roseville, Calif.)

Louis King, Hudson Catholic (Roselle, N.J.)

Romeo Langford, New Albany (Calif.)

Immanuel Quickley, John Carroll School (Bel Air, Md.)

Cameron Reddish, Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.)

The remaining 10 players include incoming college freshmen and players who will be sophomores in college, assuming they make the age cutoff.

Hamidou Diallo (Kentucky), Carsen Edwards (Purdue), Kevin Huerter (Maryland), Kevin Knox (Kentucky), Brandon McCoy (UNLV), Chuma Okeke (Auburn), Josh Okogie (Georgia Tech), Payton Pritchard (Oregon), Mitchell Robinson (Western Kentucky), Quinton Rose (Temple), P.J. Washington (Kentucky) and Austin Wiley (Auburn)