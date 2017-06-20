Six rising high school seniors named finalists for USA Basketball U19 World Cup team

Six rising high school seniors made the initial cut to 16 for the USA Basketball Men’s Under-19 World Cup team, coached by Kentucky’s John Calipari.

The group began with 27 players and has had four practice at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. A final cutdown is expected to 12 by the end of the week.

The United States will look for a third consecutive gold medal in the event, which is July 1-9 in Cairo.

Here are the six high school players:

Bol Bol, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Jordan Brown, Woodcreek (Roseville, Calif.)

Louis King, Hudson Catholic (Roselle, N.J.)

Romeo Langford, New Albany (Calif.)

Immanuel Quickley, John Carroll School (Bel Air, Md.)

Cameron Reddish, Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.)

The remaining 10 players include incoming college freshmen and players who will be sophomores in college, assuming they make the age cutoff.

Hamidou Diallo (Kentucky), Carsen Edwards (Purdue), Kevin Huerter (Maryland), Kevin Knox (Kentucky), Brandon McCoy (UNLV), Chuma Okeke (Auburn), Josh Okogie (Georgia Tech), Payton Pritchard (Oregon), Mitchell Robinson (Western Kentucky), Quinton Rose (Temple), P.J. Washington (Kentucky) and Austin Wiley (Auburn).

“I think we’ve got a good group of finalists,” coach John Calipari said in a news release. “We’re pretty long and athletic. It looks like we’re going to be somewhat positionless and we’re going to have some 6-8 guys that can play point guard, bring it up and make plays.

“We’re young, there is a group of six rising (high school) seniors that now, in this setting, it’s a little different. Now you’ve got some cagey veterans that have gone through a college season and played, some of them started for their teams or were significant players, and you’re a high school rising senior playing against that kid, now you see where you are as a player.”

“I told some kids in our meeting (after naming the finalists) that if you want make this team you’re going to have rebound, and show us you’re going to rebound; if you’re going to make this you’re going to have pass the ball, you can’t be trying to shoot every ball. You’re responsible for you. I went around the room, not every guy, but I wanted to let them know I’m going to keep it real. I’m going to be real about what we have to do. The reason is we don’t have time, we have three practices and then we’ve got to make another cut and get it to 12.”