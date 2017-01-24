Six schools benefitting from coaches' 'Year Two Effect' in recruiting

The mad scramble begins the instant a new football coach is hired. Maybe four weeks, maybe six from taking over the program to National Signing Day. Calling current commits, offering players who might better fit your system, getting official visits lined up.

It’s happening now for Willie Taggart at Oregon, Tom Herman at Texas, P.J. Fleck at Minnesota, Mattt Rhule at Baylor and elsewhere.

While there is never a downtime in recruiting – as coaches trying to put finishes touches on their Class of 2017, they are also working 2018, 2019 and beyond — having that first full cycle is where coaches and their staffs can be evaluated as recruiters. The “Year Two Effect” is real and has been ongoing for some time.

“Unless the coach is at a true blue-blood program, it’s getting tougher to take over late in the process and bring in a banner class,” said Barton Simmons, the national recruiting director for 247Sports. “Recruiting is so competitive. There are so many early enrollees who are off the table to flip late or offer late or spark interest. The best players in America are on campus before a new coach gets that first official visit opportunity in that first cycle. Those coaches get measured by what they can do with a full cycle when they can implement a plan on the recruiting trails.”

As National Signing Day approaches, those second-year coaches making an impact start with Georgia’ Kirby Smart, whose class is tied for No. 2 in the USA TODAY Sports composite team rankings. Clay Helton and USC are No. 12 and will rise by flipping defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu from Washington on Monday night. Maryland, Miami, South Carolina and Virginia Tech also are seeing a surge.

“It’s always about relationships,” says Brandon Huffman, Scout.com’s national recruiting director. “Can you start to build stability with the program and now that you’ve done well in the first year to show something on the field? But more than anything, it’s time. You have more than those few weeks to put the class together.”

A standard of the coach hiring press conference is the remark about dominating their home state in recruiting – a clear outreach to players and high school players presumably with the most exposure to the program.

Smart started by winning his state. The Bulldogs have landed nine of the top 15 high school seniors in Georgia and 13 of the top 20. Of the 22 Georgia commits, 17 players are from the state.

“Kirby got the job, but he couldn’t fully invest into Georgia football because of the national championship game with Alabama and then 23 days later, it was National Signing Day,” Huffman said. “With a full year to put it together, he’s been able to cover the ground and that’s helped with his first full recruiting class.”

Justin Fuente at Virginia is also taking advantage of reeling in the in-state talent with eight commits, including four-star safety Devon Hunter, the highest-ranked Hokies commit ever in the Scout era. Virginia coach Bronco Mendehall is also entering Year 2 and has seven in-state commits, although the class is currently ranked No. 10 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

“I’ve always felt strongly if you are going to have success you have to start from your backyard and build out from there,” Simmons said. “You have to have a presence in your state. The temptation by a lot of staffs is to go out and hunt down the national prospects. If you’re not taking care of the guys in youre in radius, you’ve built a shaky foundation. It’s encouraging that Kirby Smart, Justin Fuente and Will Muschamp at South Carolina do that at home. It gives you confidence that they can sustain success rather than just flash in the pan classes.”

Here are some well-regarded classes from coaches in their first full recruiting cycle:

Georgia

Current rank: Tied for second

Last year’s rank: 11

Among the group of in-state stars is safety Richard LeCounte III from Liberty County (Hinesville), offensive tackle Andrew Thomas from Pace Academy (Atlanta) and quarterback Jake Fromm from Houston County (Warner Robbins). Georgia also hopes to keep five-star Aubrey Solomon from Lee County (Leesburg) in the state. Smart also identified a pressing need on the offensive line with four offensive tackles, including top 5 Isaiah Wilson from Poly Prep in Brooklyn, N.Y., and two guards led by Netori Johnson from Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.). Georgia also might be able to flip Jaymest Williams from Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) from South Carolina. He was on campus last weekend.

USC

Current rank: 12

Last year’s rank: 22

As noted, that No. 12 will rose and could even rise to Top 5 level depending on how Helton and his staff closes. Among USC’s 18 commits are one five-star (running back Stephen Carr) and six four-stars, including American Family Insurance ALL-USA safety Bubba Bolden from Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas). Carr is in the soft commit category after taking visits but the expectation is he will stick with the Trojans. Four-star players such as Joseph Lewis, Austin Jackson, Josh Falo and Isaiah Palo-Malo have USC among their finalists.

“Clay Helton is no longer an interim coach or an assistant coach,” Huffman said. “He can recruit who he wants and get Southern California kids. USC wants to win with local kids. Adore Jackson and JuJu Smith-Schuster came from two of the premier high school programs in Southern Californi and local kids watch those players and just same them win a Rose Bowl. They see local kids flourishing and getting a chance to play at the next level. USC could make a big close.”

Maryland

Current rank: 14

Last year’s rank: 42

Last year’s initial group for D.J. Durkin was hurt by late flips and finished with only three four-star players. This year’s class has seven four-stars so far, including two already on campus in cornerback Deon Jones from Potomac (Oxon Hill, Md.), and athlete Markquese Bell from Bridgeton (N.J.). In keeping a focus on the back yard, 17 players are from the extended DMV area (D.C., Maryland and Virginia).

Miami (Fla.)

Current rank: 15

Last year’s rank: 23

Mark Richt did a good job of retaining many of Al Golden’s commits last year and has continued to heavily recruit his home state. This year’s class is led by four-star offensive tackle Navaughn Donaldson, four-star athlete Deejay Dallas and four-star defensive end D.J. Johnson and four-star dual-threat QB N’Kosi Perry. All are from the state of Florida. Miami also could surge if it can land recent West Virginia decommit wide receiver Mike Harley and recent Michigan decommit offensive tackle Kai-Leo Herbert.

South Carolina

Current rank: 17

Last year’s rank: 31

Considering Muschamp took over a 3-9 team and improved it to 6-7, he has a bit of hope to sell recruits that the program is getting better. The flip Sunday of Army All-American Hamsah Nasireldeen from the Gamecocks to Florida State was a blow and losing Williams could be another. South Carolina does have three of the top five in the state and could add another with defensive end Brad Johnson from Pendelton, who is down to South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech

Current rank: 23

Last year’s rank: 40

As noted, Hunter is a huge get for the Hokies program and a player whom the coaches invested a lot of time into. Hunter’s commitment began a weekend surge that included former Rutgers commit athlete Bryce Watts, four-star linebacker Dylan Rivers, who flipped from Penn State; and defensive end Robert Porcher IV, son of the former NFL player. Virginia Tech is hoping to land four-star defensive end Tyjuan Garbutt, who is a former Hokies commit, and massive offensive tackle Mekhi Becton.

“Fuente made a regional move from Memphis, but his personality was going to dominate in-state recruiting,” Huffman said. “After a guy like Frank Beamer, Virginia Tech needed some new, younger, fresher, blood to take it to the next level.”