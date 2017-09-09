Skaneateles (N.Y.) QB Pat Hackler throws six touchdown passes for second straight game

To say that Skaneateles, N.Y. junior quarterback Pat Hackler is off to a good start this season is an understatement.

Last week, he completed all 19 of his passes, throwing six of them for touchdowns in a 59-13 defeat of Jordan-Elbridge (Jordan) in both teams’ openers.

On Friday, he again threw six touchdown passes in a 48-14 defeat of Port Byron-Union Springs (Port Byron). Three of them were to Nick Wamp, including two 36-yard tosses and this 50-yard bomb:

Here's a look at Hackler's last TD pass. pic.twitter.com/xAJLby6OcB — Jeremy Houghtaling (@CitizenHough) September 8, 2017

He nearly had seven touchdown passes, but an 82-yard strike was called back due to a penalty.