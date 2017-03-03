Skiing: Matteson, Taylor top overall at state

The state skiing championships featured one of the tightest finishes possible, and a remarkable performance by an ill racer.

Nick Fischer and Matt Smallhouse could not have been much closer. The top two finishers in the boys giant slalom were separated by .02 on Thursday.

Fischer, a junior at Bishop Manogue, posted the slightly faster time to win the giant slalom in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association state skiing championships on a warm Thursday at Mt. Rose.

He had a total time of 1 minute, 1.71 seconds in his two runs Thursday. Smallhouse, a sophomore at Galena, and the defending overall champion, was second in the giant slalom in 1:01.73.

“It was a warm day, it was a good day, but the snow was super soft, so it was a little hard to turn,” Fischer said. “I knew what I could do and I did it.”

Cole Matteson, a sophomore at Galena, put together the best two days of all the Northern Nevada high school ski racers to claim the coveted overall boys champion title.

Gigi Taylor, a junior at Manogue, did the same on the girls side to win the combined title. After winning the slalom on Wednesday, she was second in the giant slalom.

The ever-cheerful Cyd Curle was still her usual outgoing self, even though she was suffering with the flu Thursday.

Most people would not be able to tell though. The energetic, effervescent Curle powered through to win the giant slalom in 1:04.04. The Galena sophomore planned to celebrate by playing lacrosse later Thursday.

“I skied with my adrenaline kicking in,” Curle said, smiling.

Curle added there was a lot of Gatorade and Starburst candy involved in helping her get down the course so quickly.

She will participate in a big mountain freeskiing event at Kirkwood next week.

The Galena teams, both boys and girls, won the slalom, giant slalom and overall titles, the first time that has happened in 20 years, accoring to Curle.

Galena coach Quinn Rescigno said the Grizzlies’ success comes from having a lot of depth.

Thursday morning, he asked Curle if she would be able to compete while being sick.

“I asked her how she was feeling. She said, ‘Lousy, but I’ll go.’ She powered through,” Rescigno said.

Matteson won the salom on Wednesday and was third in the giant slalom in 1:02.2. His total times in the two events gave him the combined title.

Matteson said he skied a little more conservatively than usual, due to the softening snow conditions.

Fischer was second overall and Tommy Corcoran, from Galena, was third.

On the girls side, Curle, the defending champion, was second overall and Nariah Hall from Galena was third.

Boys Top 10 Giant Slalom

1 Nick Fischer, Manogue, 31.35 30.36 01:01.7

2 Matt Smallhouse, Galena, 31.46 30.27 01:01.7

3 Cole Matteson, Galena, 31.47 30.7 01:02.2

4 Trent Funke, Manogue, 31.19 31.15 01:02.3

5 Marek Hlubucek, Galena, 32.11 31.05 01:03.2

6 Tommy Corcoran, Galena, 31.9 31.38 01:03.3

7 Bodie Glavish, Sage Ridge, 32.9 32.07 01:05.0

8 Daniel D’Olimpio, Wooster, 33.18 32.07 01:05.3

9 Sebastian Fouassier, Galena, 33.93 31.96 01:05.9

10 Chase Martin, Spanish Springs, 33.35 32.75 01:06.1

Boys Giant Slalom Team Scores: Galena 25, Manogue 58, Spanish Springs 100, Reno 121, Wooster 151.

Boys Combined Team Scores: Galena 49, Manogue 132, Spanish Springs 198, Reno 254, Wooster 293.

Girls Top 10 Giant Slalom

1 Cyd Curle, Galena, 32.16 32.24 01:04.4

2 Gigi Taylor, Manogue, 32.49 32.57 01:05.1

3 Savannah Martin, Spanish Springs, 32.76 32.51 01:05.3

4 Nariah Hall, Galena, 33.5 33.44 01:06.9

5 Sophia Maclean, Manogue, 34.06 33.6 01:07.7

6 Katy Evan, Wooster, 33.88 34.51 01:08.4

7 Mimi Hanson, Galena, 35.42 33.39 01:08.8

8 Mackenzie Lee, Spanish Springs, 34.53 34.38 01:08.9

9 Brook Michael, Galena, 34.91 34.03 01:08.9

10 Hana Kamler, Reno, 35.49 34.13 01:09.6

Girls Giant Slalom Team Scores: Galena 37, Manogue 62, Reno 70, Spanish Springs 97, Wooster 147.

Girls Combined: Galena 58, Manogue 132, Reno 136, Spanish Springs 203, Wooster 287.