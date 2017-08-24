SMU basketball hires Tyrone Maxey, father of five-star recruit Tyrese Maxey

SMU may be attempting to take a page out of Missouri’s book with the hiring of new basketball assistant Tyrone Maxey.

As reported by Scout, the father of five-star (or four-star, depending on which service you consult) guard Tyrese Maxey, Tyrone Maxey has been hired as the director of recruiting for SMU’s basketball program. The move is perfectly legal because Tyrese Maxey is a member of the Class of 2019, which means he can’t sign with any school for two years and can’t attend one for a minimum of two-and-a-half, leaving the elder Maxey’s hiring as perfectly above board by NCAA regulations.

Still, the hiring of a prime recruit’s father will always raise eyebrows, even more so when he would in theory be responsible for recruiting his own son … after leaving the school where he served as his son’s assistant coach for the past two years at South Garland High.

None of this is to say that Tyrone Maxey is unqualified to serve as SMU’s director of recruiting. A career coach, Maxey spent 17 years coaching in the Dallas area, 11 of them as a head coach. As a former college basketball player himself — from 1990-1992 at Washington State — he understands what teens have to sacrifice to reach the promised land, and he can sell them on doing that at SMU.

Proud of my pops 💯 https://t.co/zOQhd3a4dU — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) August 23, 2017

As for what impact the elder Maxey’s hiring will have on his son’s eventual decision, Tyrese’s enthusiastic support on Twitter (above) would certainly seem to indicate that SMU is at least on his list, if not a shoo-in for his eventual college years.

Could SMU's hiring of five-star 2019 guard Tyrese Maxey's father lead to his commitment? He gives the answer https://t.co/Hbjr0L4pQX pic.twitter.com/Ntj0xE3AJu — Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) August 23, 2017

For now, at least Tyrone Maxey is saying all the right things.

“I love my son and am going to support him wherever he wants to go and that it what it is,” Tyrone Maxey told Rivals.com “He has worked hard and whatever he deserves and wherever he wants to go with the recruiting process is on him.”