Gallery Smyrna 39, Sussex Central 27 By USA TODAY Sports February 10, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Sussex Central's Brandon Bautista, right, forces Smyrna's Dakota Kerr to the mat in the 160 pound match at Smyrna High School. Smyrna defeated Sussex Central 39-27. Smyrna's Cole Sebastianelli (top) defeats Sussex Central's Javier Perez with a pin in the 126 pound match at Smyrna High School. Smyrna defeated Sussex Central 39-27. Smyrna's Cole Sebastianelli (top) tries to turn Sussex Central's Javier Perez on to his back in the 126 pound match at Smyrna High School. Smyrna defeated Sussex Central 39-27. Sussex Central's Junior Perez (top) and Smyrna's Nick Natarcola battle for position in the 120 pound match at Smyrna High School. Smyrna defeated Sussex Central 39-27. Sussex Central's Brandon Greenlee (top) and Smyrna's Greg Baum wrestle for position in the 132 pound match at Smyrna High School. Smyrna defeated Sussex Central 39-27. Smyrna's J.T. Davis, left, holds on to Sussex Central's Drew Morris in the 138 pound match at Smyrna High School. Smyrna defeated Sussex Central 39-27. Smyrna's Greg Baum brings Sussex Central's Brandon Greenlee down to the mat in the 132 pound match at Smyrna High School. Smyrna defeated Sussex Central 39-27. Smyrna's Chase Archangelo, left, reaches for the leg of Sussex Central's Kody Lankford in the 145 pound match at Smyrna High School. Smyrna defeated Sussex Central 39-27. Sussex Central's Brandon Bautista, left, and Smyrna's Dakota Kerr wrestle in the 160 pound match at Smyrna High School. Smyrna defeated Sussex Central 39-27. Sussex Central's Tyler Bunting, left, looks at the clock in his match against Smyrna's Nate Bryant in the 152 pound match at Smyrna High School. Smyrna defeated Sussex Central 39-27. Smyrna's J.T. Davis, left, holds works to get away from a hold by Sussex Central's Drew Morris in the 138 pound match at Smyrna High School. Smyrna defeated Sussex Central 39-27. Sussex Central's Brandon Bautista, left, defeats Smyrna's Dakota Kerr in the 160 pound match at Smyrna High School. Smyrna defeated Sussex Central 39-27. Sussex Central's Blake Chambers holds on to the back of Smyrna's Masen Wilson in the 170 pound match at Smyrna High School. Smyrna defeated Sussex Central 39-27. Sussex Central's Lucas Hudson, left, and Smyrna's Hunter Moyer battle for position in the 182 pound match at Smyrna High School. Smyrna defeated Sussex Central 39-27. Sussex Central's John Morris, right, and Smyrna's Brent Young wrestle in the 220 pound match at Smyrna High School. Smyrna defeated Sussex Central 39-27. Smyrna's Elijah Taylor, right, and Sussex Central's Mario Santizo battle for position in the 285 pound match at Smyrna High School. Smyrna defeated Sussex Central 39-27. NoFront, Smyrna High School (Smyrna DE), Sussex Central High School (Georgetown DE), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Smyrna defeats Milford 57-17 Gallery William Penn 39, Wilmington Charter 31 Gallery Gallery | Jeffersonville-Floyd Central boys basketball