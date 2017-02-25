Gallery Smyrna 61, Woodbridge 51 By USA TODAY Sports February 24, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Smyrna’s Azubuike Nwankwo (33) and teamate Caleb Matthews (10) jump up for a block against Woodbridge’s Hassan Corbin (10) in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School. Woodbridge’s Kejon Mosley (5) defends against Smyrna’s Iyair Hinson-Purnell (24) in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School. Woodbridge’s Te’Vion Waters (3) raises his hands to get the crowd cheering in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School against Smyrna. Woodbridge’s Te’Vion Waters (3) jumps up to block at shot attempt by Smyrna’s Iyair Hinson-Purnell (24) in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School. Smyrna’s Caleb Matthews (10) with a pass over Woodbridge's defense in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School. Smyrna’s Caleb Matthews (10) drives to the hoop in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School against Woodbridge. Smyrna’s Iyair Hinson-Purnell (24) reaches for a loose ball in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School against Woodbridge. Woodbridge’s Kejon Mosley (5) goes up to steal the ball from Smyrna’s Caleb Matthews (10) in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School. Woodbridge’s Hassan Corbin (10) works the ball around with the help of a pick by teammate Blaize Rayford (22) in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School. Smyrna’s Jaymeir Garnett (5) goes up for a shot as Woodbridge’s Hassan Corbin (10) reaches for a block in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School. Smyrna’s Caleb Matthews (10) dribbles the ball towards the hoop as Woodbridge’s Kejon Mosley (5) defends in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School. NoFront, Cape Henlopen High School (Lewes DE), Smyrna High School (Smyrna DE), Woodbridge High School (Bridgeville DE), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Smyrna 52, Cape 36 Gallery Smyrna defeats Milford 57-17 Gallery Smyrna 39, Sussex Central 27