Smyrna floors Cape in wrestling showdown

LEWES – Smyrna coach Kurt Howell said Dylan Andruzzi weighs 88 pounds, “on a good day, probably with his socks and shoes on.”

High school wrestling’s smallest weight class is 106 pounds, putting the freshman at a decided disadvantage. But after 11 straight losses, Andruzzi got his first victory in a huge way, in a huge dual meet Wednesday night.

Andruzzi pinned Keith Harmon in 3:23 in the second match of the night, lighting a fire that never burned out as the four-time defending Division I state champion, top-ranked Eagles dominated No. 2 Cape Henlopen 47-13 on the Vikings’ home mat.

“Getting that pin was just unbelievable,” Howell said of Andruzzi. “It’s like a lightning rod going through our team.”

Cape’s Zach Flores gritted out a 1-0 decision in the opener at 285 pounds. Andruzzi fell behind early, but pulled within 8-6 at the end of the first period. Then he made it happen.

“He was just tired, and then I just took the opportunity and got a half and I just stuck him,” Andruzzi said.

Howell has coached dozens of state champions, but it was easy to see this win pleased him as much as any.

“He’s been struggling all year, because obviously he’s little,” the coach said. “He’s been getting frustrated. But we knew if he sucked it up and got on top, it looked like he was getting a little push on top.”

The Eagles (7-2) won by forfeit at 113, and Nick Natarcola kept the momentum going with a stunning pin of Anthony Caruso – last year’s 106 state champ – at 120 pounds.

“How much can you say about him?” Howell said of Natarcola. “It was a great win for him. Caruso, obviously he’s tough, he won the states last year. For him to get a win, let alone a pin like that … that really got us going.”

The match was scoreless after the first period, but Natarcola built a 5-0 lead through two periods. Then he got the pin in 5:03.

“I wasn’t going to go out thinking I was going to lose,” Natarcola said. “I was going to go out there and give it everything I got, and it showed tonight. … I was trying work my takedowns, but he just kept shooting on me. I was just working off that, and eventually I got the cradle and stuck him.”

Cole Sebastianelli followed with another pin at 126, and Greg Baum delivered a major decision at 132. That gave Smyrna a 28-3 lead, and pretty much ended the suspense.

Cape had been flying high at 9-0, and an experienced Vikings team was thought to have a chance to snap Smyrna’s 50-match in-state winning streak. Cape took it to the final match at Smyrna last year before falling 32-26, but this one wasn’t nearly as close.

“You can’t help but notice it when there’s a lot of chatter going on that this is Cape’s year or this is Sussex Central’s year,” Howell said. “… When you see stuff like that, you try to use it. My boys used it the right way, to try to get motivated.”

After Flores, the Vikings won only three more matches – close decisions by Vinnie Diego at 138 and Billy Ott at 220, and a major decision by returning state champ Cory Lawson at 160.

Chase Archangelo (145) added a major decision, Nate Bryant (152), Larsen Wilson (170) and Hunter Moyer (182) won decisions and Tony Wuest (195) and Gavin Sembly (113) won by forfeit for Smyrna.

But it all started with the Eagles’ smallest wrestler – Andruzzi.

“It set the tempo for the match. I think that’s why we did so well,” he said. “… It’s going to help me a lot, knowing that I have my first win, and I’m just going to keep getting better.”

