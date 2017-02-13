Smyrna, Milford top seeds in DIAA Dual Meet wrestling

Four-time defending champion Smyrna earned the top seed in Division I, and three-time defending champion Milford nabbed the top seed in Division II when the seedings for the DIAA Dual Meet Wrestling Championships were determined Sunday.

The tournaments will be held Tuesday at Smyrna High, with six teams participating in each division. First-round matches will begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by the semifinals at 5:30 and the championship matches at 7:30.

Five of the six Division I teams come from the Henlopen North. Third-seeded Sussex Central (9-2) will meet No. 6 William Penn (10-3) – the Blue Hen Flight A champion – and No. 4 Caesar Rodney (7-4) will take on fifth-seeded Dover (12-5) in the first round.

Smyrna (12-2), which owns a 56-match in-state winning streak, will meet the lowest-seeded first-round winner in the semifinals. Second-seeded Cape Henlopen (15-1) will take on the highest-seeded first-round winner in the other semi.

In Division II, third-seeded St. Georges (8-4) – the Blue Hen Flight B champ – will meet No. 6 Caravel (9-3) and fourth-seeded Sanford (3-3) will take on No. 5 Laurel (9-6) in the first round.

Henlopen South champion Milford (12-3), will go against the lowest-seeded first-round winner in the semifinals. Second-seeded Indian River (15-2) will take on the highest-seeded first-round winner in the other semi.

First-round matches will begin at 220 pounds. Semifinals will begin at 285, and the championship matches will start at 106.

