Smyrna uses size to defeat Woodbridge for Henlopen Championship

LEWES – Size isn’t everything in basketball, but it certainly helps most of the time.

The Smyrna boys took full advantage of their size advantage on Friday night, grabbing almost twice as many rebounds as Woodbridge on the way to a 61-51 victory in the Henlopen Conference championship game.

A boisterous crowd at Cape Henlopen High enjoyed a marquee matchup of the reigning Division I and Division II football champions. D-I schools are larger, and top-ranked Smyrna outrebounded the No. 8 Blue Raiders 40-21. Jaymeir Garnett had 12 points and 17 boards, and 7-foot-2 junior Zubi Nwankwo added 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots.

“We just tried to play our brand of basketball, and with that rebounding is included,” Eagles coach Andrew Mears said. “The likes of Zubi and Garnett definitely provided a lot of opportunities for rebounding, both on the offensive end and the defensive end.”

Henlopen North champion Smyrna (19-2) also got 20 points from Caleb Matthews. Woodbridge played the junior guard physically all night, holding him to just one field goal. But Matthews camped out at the free-throw line, hitting 18 of 18 foul shots.

“That’s right around his average,” Mears said with a laugh. “That’s who he is for us. That’s what separates some of those good players to the top-tier players, just their ability to finish when the game is in their hands.”

The Eagles scored the last eight points of the first quarter. Garnett scored off the offensive glass, Matthews hit two free throws, Anthony Watson drove for a layup and Matthews made two more freebies for a 12-4 lead.

But Henlopen South champ Woodbridge (18-3) quickly closed the gap. Cornell Corbin drained a 3-pointer, and Hassan Corbin made a layup and turned a second layup into a three-point play to tie it at 12 just 1:35 into the second quarter.

Nwankwo dunked Matthew’s lob to send the Eagles into halftime ahead 27-24. But the Blue Raiders continued to battle, tying it at 33 on Hassan Corbin’s short jumper with 4:09 left in the third quarter.

“To their credit, they just kept knocking down shots,” Mears said. “They kept on applying pressure, and they just kept that high level of intensity that we knew to expect going in.”

Smyrna gained some separation with a 9-2 run, taking a 42-35 lead into the fourth quarter when Nwankwo scored on an offensive rebound.

“A couple of things that we could control, we didn’t,” Woodbridge coach Julius Cannon said. “I think we could have executed a little more, put a little more body on the big guy. He kind of killed us on the boards.”

The Blue Raiders could get no closer than six in the final period. Cornell Corbin and Te’Vion Waters scored 15 each for Woodbridge, and Hassan Corbin added 13.

“We’re probably the smallest team, whoever we play,” Cannon said. “But we kind of try to speed the game up a little bit, try to work it to our advantage. But I think [size] was the issue.”

Both teams earned a first-round bye in the DIAA Boys Basketball Tournament, and both will host a second-round game next Friday. If both win, fourth-seeded Woodbridge and fifth-seeded Smyrna would meet again in the quarterfinals on March 5 at the Bob Carpenter Center.

But that’s down the road. This night was about a conference championship, and Smyrna took it home.

“It’s gratifying. It just delivers some hardware, so there’s a trophy to it, there are some medals to it,” Mears said. “But this team knows how good they are. It’s nice to see them get rewarded with some success.”

