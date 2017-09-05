Snapped: Several streaks meet their end in wild weekend of high school football

It was a monster weekend in high school football, headlined by No. 1 Mater Dei’s (Santa Ana, Calif.) victory over then-No. 3 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas).

Not only was the win significant in solidifying the Monarchs’ spot atop the Super 25 rankings, but it also snapped Gorman’s 55-game winning streak.

And that wasn’t the only streak to fall.

Pella (Iowa) saw its 42-game winning streak snapped in a 10-7 loss to Dallas Center-Grimes.

But it wasn’t just winning streaks that met their demise. Four losing streaks were vanquished, as well.

The longest one belonged to Kemmerer (Wyo.), who snapped its state-record 36-game losing streak with a 34-0 victory. Strawberry Crest (Fla.) ended its 25-game losing streak by beating Leon King (Tampa) 23-6.

Two shorter streaks were ended in style: Odessa (Texas) snapped a 15-game skid by scoring as time expired thanks to a botched snap, and Woodland (Ga.) ended its 17-game losing streak with a gutsy two-point conversion.

For the curious, the nation’s longest win streak still belongs to Kimberly (Wis.), as the Papermakers have won 59 straight.