SNC men take control of MWC | College Rdp

GREEN BAY – The St. Norbert men’s basketball team avenged its only Midwest Conference loss this season with a 79-62 win over Ripon College Tuesday night.

Tim Marshall recorded 19 points, leading the St. Norbert (15-3, 12-1) offense. Ben Bobinski tallied 18 points, while D.J. DeValk dropped 16 and Mitchell Reinthaler scored 12 for the Green Knights.

Ty Sabin had a game-high 33 points for Ripon (14-4, 10-3).

With the win, St. Norbert has a two-game lead atop the MWC.

RIPON (14-4, 10-3)

Sabin 10-20 8-8 33; McCoy 5-8 0-0 14; Masters 2-11 2-2 8; Brecklin 1-1 2-4 4; Stiede 1-2 0-0 2; Lesniak 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 19-49 13-18 62.

ST. NORBERT (15-3, 12-1)

Marshall 9-11 1-2 19; Bobinski 7-14 4-4 18; DeValk 6-13 0-0 16; Reinthaler 4-11 4-4 12; Curtis 3-7 0-0 6; Lemon 1-1 2-2 4; Penn 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 32-65 11-14 79.

Ripon…31 31 – 62

St. Norbert…33 46 – 79

3-Point Goals: Ripon 11-24 (Sabin 5-7; McCoy 4-7; Masters 2-6), St. Norbert 4-16 (DeValk 4-6). Rebounds: Ripon 28 (Rutkowski 6; Brecklin 6), St. Norbert 40 (Garner 9). Assists: Ripon 10 (Sabin 4), St. Norbert 14 (DeValk 4). Total Fouls: Ripon 16, St. Norbert 15. Fouled Out: St. Norbert-Tim Marshall. A-919

Women’s Basketball

Ripon 55,

St. Norbert 50

GREEN BAY – The Green Knights fell short in a MWC matchup.

Brianna Byrne led St. Norbert (13-5, 10-3) in scoring with 14 points.

Regan Carmichael and Sarah Ratajczyk each tallied nine points for the Green Knights.

RIPON (12-6, 9-4)

McDonald 5-10 2-2 15; Jensen 4-8 5-5 13; Oimoen 4-9 1-2 9; Elliott 0-2 5-6 5; Mueller 1-4 2-2 4; Koster 2-4 0-2 4; Herkert 1-5 1-2 3; Burgess 1-1 0-2 2.Totals 18-52 16-23 55.

ST. NORBERT (13-5, 10-3)

Byrne 6-10 1-3 14; Carmichael 2-15 3-4 9; Ratajczyk 3-7 3-6 9; Neumann 3-7 0-0 6; Kleiman 0-3 5-6 5; Frauenhoff 1-1 1-2 3; Ostojic 1-3 0-0 2; Wiseman 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 16-53 15-23 50.

Ripon…12 14 12 17 – 55

St. Norbert…14 13 13 10 – 50

3-Point Goals: Ripon 3-6 (McDonald 3-4), St. Norbert 3-16 (Carmichael 2-9; Byrne 1-2). Rebounds: Ripon 38 (Oimoen 8), St. Norbert 39 (Carmichael 9; Neumann 9). Assists: Ripon 10 (Megan Jensen 4), St. Norbert 11 (Kleiman 5). Total Fouls: Ripon 20, St. Norbert 20. Technical Fouls: Ripon-Maggie Oimoen. A-444