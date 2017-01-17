Snow, Grant lift Concord over Ravens

WILMINGTON – Coming off the bench and getting over the flu wasn’t easy for Concord junior guard Zhan’e Snow.

She just made it look that way.

Snow led all scorers with 20 points and aided by senior center Breanna Grant’s double-double (11 points and 16 rebounds), helped Concord defeat St. Thomas More 56-41 in the Howard Wildcats MLK Showcase Monday afternoon.

“It was hard,” Snow admitted. “I just had to come out, find some energy and help my team get the win.”

“She’s can play every position on the floor,” Raiders head coach John Armstrong said of snow. “She’s a very unselfish, all-around player. There’s more to be heard from her in the future.”

Concord (8-1) used nine first quarter points by senior guard Jamiyah Dennis (she finished with 17) to take a 15-10 lead into the second quarter. St. Thomas More (8-2) got rolling behind hot shooting from freshman forward Kaylah Barnes (the Ravens’ leading scorer with 12 points) and 11 points from guard DahNaija Barnes, keeping the game close until the fourth quarter.

That was the point when Snow, Dennis, and Grant combined 14 of the Raiders’ 18 points in the frame to open up a sizeable lead that held firm until the end. Concord’s plan was to use Grant’s size and skill in the low post to overwhelm the smaller, younger Ravens.

“My teammates and Coach Armstrong just tell me to bend my knees and get ready for the pass,” Grant explained. “It makes it easier for me to get points that way.”

“We just wanted to get the ball into Bre in the post,” Dennis said, “because we know she’s going to do her work. She’s a big confidence booster for us.”

“When Breanna decides to be aggressive, nobody can stop her,” Arrmstrong said. “She got tough at the end of the game and that’s when we needed her to be tough.”