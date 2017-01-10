SoCal girls basketball game ends in 75-9 blowout

The holidays are over. The basketball blowout season is upon us.

On Monday night, a girls basketball game in Southern California ended with a final score of 75-9. The blowout, which was noted in the Los Angeles Daily News, offered the details of the Arleta Mustangs’ run past the Monroe Vikings, in a result that was not surprising.

Naturally, there were multiple reasons for the blowout. Monroe’s loss dropped the team to 0-5, and according to MaxPreps the Vikings have lost four of their five games by similar scores (60-9, 75-13, 65-4 and, now, 75-9). Given those previous losses, perhaps 75-9 wasn’t so shocking, particularly from a team such as Arleta, which currently holds a 13-5 overall record.

There are no good ways to eliminate unseemly blowout scores like the one from Southern California Monday evening, but that doesn’t make them any easier to take for the teams who suffer them. Just ask the athletes at Monroe, who are getting awfully used to losing one-sided games.