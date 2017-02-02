Soccer, basketball teams advance in postseason

Boys soccer teams from Melbourne, Titusville, Merritt Island and West Shore advanced in regional playoff games on Wednesday, while girls basketball districts moved toward tournament finals.

Hours after signing a letter of intent to play for the University of North Florida beginning next year, West Shore’s Nick Burgess scored a pair of goals in a 4-1 Class 2A regional quarterfinal win over Lake Highland Prep. The 16-3 Wildcats will host Bishop Moore, a 2-0 win over Melbourne Central Catholic, on Saturday at 7 p.m. in a regional semifinal.

In 4A, Melbourne defeated Lake Minneola, 4-1, as Kevin Cornell scored twice and Ben Baldwin scored one goal and assisted on another. The Bulldogs, now 20-2, on Saturday will host East Ridge Clermont, a 5-4 overtime winner over Sebastian River.

Saturday’s other regional semifinal will be a rematch between Titusville, a 2-0 winner over Hardee, against Merritt Island, which defeated Lake Wales, 3-0. In the Terriers’ win over Hardee, Jake Geyer and David Colbert scored goals. Dallas Stover saved six Hardee shots on goal.

Brevard’s two remaining girls soccer teams, Melbourne and Merritt Island, will play regional final games Friday. Winners will advance to the state semifinal round to be played one week later at locations to be announced.

Girls district basketball titles will be determined Friday and Saturday, though two districts won’t determine finalists until Thursday night. Check the full schedule below.

Thursday night’s girls district basketball semifinals

District 6-8A at St. Cloud

No. 3 Viera vs. No. 2 Melbourne, 5 p.m.

District 14-6A at Merritt Island

No. 3 Titusville vs. No. 2 Palm Bay

No. 4 Space Coast vs. No. 1 Rockledge, 7

Stanley follows in strong Rockledge girls basketball tradition

District 7-5A at Holy Trinity

No. 5 Cocoa vs. No. 1 Melbourne CC, 5:30

No. 3 Holy Trinity vs. No. 2 Astronaut, 7

Friday’s girls regional final soccer

Class 4A

Melbourne at New Port Richey Mitchell, 7

Class 3A

Seminole Osceola at Merritt Island, 7

Friday’s girls basketball district finals

District 13-7A at Heritage

Sebastian River vs. Heritage, 7

District 6-8A at St. Cloud, 7

District 14-6A at Merritt Island, 6

Saturday’s boys regional soccer semifinals

Class 4A

Clermont East Ridge at Melbourne, 7

Class 3A

Merritt Island at Titusville, 7

Class 2A

Bishop Moore at West Shore, 7

Saturday’s girls district basketball final

District 7-5A at Holy Trinity

