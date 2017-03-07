Soccer honors roll in for Brevard

It’s no secret that success leads to spoils.

With two state champions and three teams qualifying for classification finals, Brevard County has been the recipient of two prestigious statewide coaching honors in recent days, and a number of area soccer players have also been recognized for their seasons.

Merritt Island girls soccer coach Scott Carswell and West Shore’s Bob Robidoux were named two of the best in their profession by the Florida Dairy Farmers, which has been recognizing the best athletes and coaches in the state for a quarter of a century.

Carswell was named Florida Dairy Farmers Class 3A Girls Coach of the Year, and he finished third in voting for top coach in the combined classes.

Carswell and the Mustangs defeated Jacksonville Stanton in the 3A championship game at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand on Feb. 17. That game went to penalty kicks, and Merritt Island had the advantage there, 4-2, for a 1-0 final victory.

It was Carswell’s second state title with the Mustangs, who also won in 2010. His career record there has reached 238-42-3, and his teams have finished second in the state four times along with two other state tournament appearances.

Merritt Island, West Shore solidified reputations

Carswell received 91 points in statewide voting for all-class coach of the year. Mike Pickett of St. Johns Country Day was first.

Robidoux won the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 2A Boys Coach of the Year award, scoring 102 points in voting by sports writers and coaches. The Wildcats finished 21-4 and won the state championship in 2A over Tampa Berkeley Prep, 1-0 on Feb. 16, also in DeLand.

In four seasons, Robidoux has compiled a coaching record of 62-14-3, and his 2015 Wildcats also made a state tournament appearance. The results of the overall coach of the year voting for all classes will be announced this week.

Also, five Brevard County girls were chosen for the Florida Athletic Coaches Association all-star weekend, played Friday and Saturday at The Villages High.

Kendall Mindnich and Destiny Deluca of Melbourne were joined by Viera’s Shannon Gosule, Keli Lindquist of Merritt Island and Brooke Reid of Titusville. All five were named to the East team.

Closer to home, the coaches of the Cape Coast Conference announced their 2016-17 boys all-conference list. Cedrick Fenelon of Heritage led in votes for the top players, and Melbourne’s Jerry McCabe was named the top coach for the year.

The complete list of first-team All-CCC boys soccer players follows.

All-Cape Coast Conference boys soccer first team

Cedrick Fenelon, H; Jackson Bray, S; Nathaniel Campbell, H; Julio Chojolan, PB; Jake Geyer, T; Tyler Hilbert, H; Drew Keener, EG; Steven Saunders, MI; Clinton Arias, SC; Matt Bryant, M; Jose Camacho, MI; Kevin Corbeel, M; Jason Gerondidakis, MI; Dylan Guiets, MI: Nour Maui, B; Luca Mazzoleni, CB; Cameron Michaels, MI; Jose Munoz, C; Reggie Nicolas, M; Carlos Ortiz, SC; Henrique Piazza, H; Bryson Smith, M; Cole Smith, M.