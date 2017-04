How to use social media — and the perils of its use — is always among key topics in recruiting. Most coaches monitor social media or have someone who does and use what they see to make judgments about potential prospects.

While programs will eliminate recruits for for social media ills, rarely do they come out and publicly note that.

Without using a name, Iowa State cornerbacks coach DK McDonald tweeted that the school “rejected a recruit” because of a tweet.

Recruits: We just rejected a recruit due to his tweet. Reminder don't cuss, use the N-Word, middle finger or disrespect women on twitter!!! — DK McDonald (@DKMcDonald1) April 11, 2017