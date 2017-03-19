Softball: Bishop Manogue sweeps Reed

They won’t be able to sneak up on anybody now.

The Bishop Manogue softball team proved it will be a contender this season, after sweeping Reed, 9-8, and 15-4, Saturday at Manogue.

A pair of sophomores — the Miners have 10 — got the wins in the circle. Hannah Blas struck out four in the first game and junior Bailey McLaughlin had a pair of home runs, driving in five runs.

In the second game, sophomore Maggie Joseph got the win.

Joseph said the experience from last year is paying off this season.

“We took a lot of hard losses last year and it made us learn from that,” Joseph said. “Now, we’re working better as a team.”

Aliya Lange struck out seven as she took the loss. Bianca Beterano was 2-for-3 at the plate.

Manogue coach Dave Hargrove said the new indoor practice facility at Manogue has been a big help as his team can work out year-round, in addition to playing on travel teams.

After the sweep, he told the players it was just two games and not to get too excited, yet.

“It’s a long season,” he said. “Be humble and keep working hard.”

The Raiders have won the past four Northern 4A Regional championships.

Reed coach Jon Wunder also stressed that it is early in the season and his team will recover and be in contention by the time the Regional tournament rolls around in May.

“We’re young. First game, first two innings, we made some mistakes, defensively. I think one of the first four runs were earned,” Wunder said. “We missed on some pitches and they took advantage of them.”

Also Saturday, Douglas swept North Valleys, 6-1 and 11-1. Kettja Bennet struck out 10 and allowed one hit in the first game. In the second game, Bennett hit two doubles.

Reno beat Wooster, 19-4, as Brea Pacheco drove in three runs. Anja Weiss, Makena Young, Alexia Young and Shelby Zucco each had two hits for the Huskies in the first game. Reno then won 14-1 in the second game as Young and Weiss hit home runs.

Spanish Springs beat Carson, 11-1, Ryan Hauder hit a home run and Rylee Retzer and Alysa Micone each had two hits.

McQueen beat Damonte Ranch, 5-2, as Leila Bishop-Parise went 4-for-4 and Erica McBride homered and drove in two. Rylie Miller struck out seven to get the win.

Baseball

Connor Culp had two hits and Josh Prizina drove in two runs as Spanish Springs beat Carson 4-2. Jordan Santos got the win

Trevor Edis was 2-for-3 for the Senators.

Jerry Thomas was 4-for-4 with a triple and drove in three runs as Damonte Ranch beat McQueen 18-7. Tommie Oskam and Jacob Bercovich had three hits each as the Mustangs had 18 as a team. Zack Jensen homered.

For McQueen, Joel Seth was 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs.

Mickey Coyne got the win and allowed three hits as Reno beat Wooster, 16-0. Christian Chamberlain hit a home run in the first inning.

Bishop Manogue had 14 hits in beating Reed, 12-2.

Douglas beat North Valleys, 12-6 as Haden Keller struck out eight and had four hits and Isaiah Schat drove in three runs.

Galena beat Hug, 18-1.

Pershing County swept Incline, 8-2 and 16-3. Wendover swept Silver Stage, 7-5 and 15-0.