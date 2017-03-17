Softball: Jensen helps lift Reed over Damonte

Julia Jensen got it done in the circle and got Reed started at the plate, as the Raiders downed Damonte Ranch, 6-1, Thursday at Reed in the Northern 4A softball league opener for both teams.

Jensen struck out nine and hit a solo shot to right field for the first run of the game in the third inning.

Jensen, a senior in her fourth season on the varsity, said she was nervous before the game and that she always gets nervous before games.

“I’m glad we got a good win over a good team,” Jensen said. “We’re working. We’re getting better.”

Allie Hughes went 3-for-4 and Jessica Sellers was 2-for-3 for Reed.

Reed left six runners on base in the first two innings. Coach Jon Wunder said the Raiders need to work on situational hitting.

“Once Julia got that home run, we relaxed a little bit,” Wunder said.

Damonte had a couple errors that also led to runs.

“We took advantage of their mistakes. We’ve got to continue to work hard,” Wunder said. “We’ve got a lot of things to clean up. But, I’m pleased with what I saw. Anytime you get a win you’re going to be happy.”

Senior Ally Young pitched for the Mustangs and had four strikeouts.

Damonte Ranch coach Brittany Toilolo said her team is still learning to play with confidence.

“We’ve got a lot of girls that are coming into their own,” she said. “(Young) was a very tough competitor today.”

Damonte hosts McQueen on Saturday.

Also Thursday, McQueen beat Douglas, 5-3; and Carson beat Reno, 13-6.

Bishop Manogue won by forfeit over Hug. Hug will not field a varsity softball team this season.

Many of the Miners players and coaches were at Reed. Reed plays at Manogue in a doubleheader. Saturday.

Manogue beat Rancho twice last week in Las Vegas.

Baseball

McQueen scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally for a 10-9 win over Douglas.

Zach Ball drove in three runs for the Lancers.

Tyler Hartmann got the win in relief.

Douglas had 12 hits, including three by Kindel Isham, and two each by Spencer Trivitt, Hayden Brown and Riley Wilkinson.

The Tigers had five triples in the game, by Isham, Jayden Foster, Brown, Schat and Haden Keller.

At Damonte, Michael Nicholas was 4-for-4 and scored two runs as Damonte Ranch beat Reed, 10-6.

Tyler Oskam, Zack Jensen and Thomas Wright each had two hits for the Mustangs. Jerry Thomas drove in two runs.

Andrew Herschbach struck out five and allowed five hits.

Vinny Fillipone and Kameron Soubiea each had two hits for the Raiders.

Galena beat North Valleys, 13-8, as Austin Wickham and Nick Pezzonella each had three hits and three RBIs. Mick Meyers also had three hits and Andrew West and Tommy Lichty each had two hits.

Eric Mason was 3-for-4 for the Panthers.

Spanish Springs beat Wooster, 11-3, as Marlin Brucato had two hits and drove in three runs. Brucato also got the win in relief, pitching one inning and striking out three. Tristin Dahir started and struck out five in three innings.

For Wooster, Tyler Black and Zach Whitley each had two hits.

Bishop Manogue beat Hug, 14-0.