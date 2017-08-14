High School Football America USA Today Sports

Soldotna (Alaska) opens 2017 season with 50th straight win

The years change, but the wins haven’t.  Five-time Medium School champ Soldotna opened the 2017 high school football season in Alaska with a 21-0 shutout of 2016 Big School runner-up West Friday night.

According to the Alaska Dispatch News, the Stars outgained the Eagles 285 to 40 in total offense in a game that was played in a persistent rain.

Soldotna has not suffered a defeat since losing to Palmer in its 2012 season opener. The Stars’ win streak is the third longest active 11-man streak in the nation.

