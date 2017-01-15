Soliven's basketball coaching success is no secret

When Michael Soliven won his 400th game, he managed to keep the secret from all but three people.

But only for 48 hours. A little math by athletic director Fred Keeney revealed it had happened on Feb. 16, 2013, with a win over Viera.

Less than three years later, Soliven reached the next big number: 500. This time, Keeney was ready for him.

On Friday, Melbourne High recognized Soliven’s most recent accomplishment with a sign that will be posted in the school gymnasium, at least until he reaches another milestone.

Soliven’s coaching career began will Bulldogs sports after he graduated from the University of Florida. He coached the girls basketball team for three years beginning with the 1990-91 school year and has been with the boys ever since, while also teaching English.

He is the only Bulldogs boys basketball coach to have led the program to a playoff win, and Soliven has led Melbourne to its only two state tournament appearances, 2014 and ’16. Both came in Class 7A.

Melbourne coach Mike Soliven dances the

Win No. 500 was 60-56 over Liberty on Thursday. One night later, Melbourne recognized Soliven with the halftime ceremony. That came in the middle of a 69-59 win over Cocoa, No. 501 for Soliven.

Now 13-4 on the season, the Bulldogs visit Titusville on Friday.

Brevard boys high school basketball stat leaders

Brevard girls high school basketball stat leaders

Cocoa Beach hosting dinner and wrestling night again

Last year, 100 fans dined on a three-course meal while watching high school wrestling at the Cocoa Beach Jr./Sr. High gymnasium. This year, coach Kevin Robinson is opening up the event to 200, who will be seated adjacent to the mats.

“I got the idea from my college wrestling coach,” Robinson said. “We used to host candlelight dinner matches as a unique way to attract fans.”

Seating will begin at 4:30 p.m., and the meal will be served beginning at 5. The match against Satellite High will start at 6:30.

Dinner will cost $25. Admission to the match only will cost $4 for adults and $2 for students. To purchase tickets, visit http://cbeachwrestling.wixsite.com/events or contactkathleenmvwatson@gmail.com.

Tran reaping benefits of sticking with wrestling

State soccer moving to DeLand

After four years in Melbourne, the boys and girls FHSAA state soccer tournament will be played in DeLand.

State finals will be played at Spec Martin Memorial Stadium, where Stetson plays football games. It seats 6,000 fans, and games will be played Feb. 15-18. Semifinals will be played at home sites.

Contact McCallum at 321-242-3698 or bmccallum@floridatoday.com. Follow facebook.com/FLtoday.brianmccallum and @Brian_McCallum on Twitter.

High school sports | floridatoday.com/sports/high-school-sports/