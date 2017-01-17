Solon softball coach Jim White finalist for national award

On Tuesday, Solon softball coach Jim White was named one of eight finalists for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association softball coach of the year.

The winner will be announced at the NHSACA national convention Jan. 21 in East Peoria, Ill. The Lady Spartans don’t have a game scheduled that day, so White will attend the event with his wife, Erin, and two kids: Brett, 11, and Brady, 9.

The Iowa Girls’ Athletic Coaches Association nominated White for the honor.

“He’s just an incredible worker,” Solon Activities Director Zach Wigle said. “He cares a lot and puts in a ton of time to make the softball program the best it possibly can be. And when you have that, it shows. Doesn’t matter if it’s here or Clear Creek Amana or wherever he’s been — he gets kids to buy into his program, and you see the results.”

White has coached at Solon for four seasons and at CCA for 18 before that. He’s compiled a 965-139 record and led his teams to 20 consecutive conference championships, 17 state tournament berths and seven state titles (1997, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015).

“I’m proud that the honor represents two area high schools here that have great softball programs,” White said. “I’m also proud because I really think Iowa high school softball is the real deal. The more people that get to see it outside the state, the better. So I think this is an honor for Iowa high school softball, as well.”

The Lady Spartans have reached four state tournaments under White, going 156-20. They finished third in Class 3A last season.

“I’ve been fortunate to have close-knit tams — a family-type atmosphere,” White said. “So it’s real neat for those kids from those teams to find out and today and text me — reconnect — and talk to each other.”