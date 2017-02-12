Solon stifled by Mount Vernon's defense in regional playoffs

MOUNT VERNON, Ia. — Half the battle for Solon’s girls’ basketball team, head coach Lisa Bishop said, was to simply believe they could beat No. 10 Mount Vernon, who it drew a road contest against Saturday night in the first round of the Class 3A regional playoffs.

Five days ago Solon lost to the powerhouse Mustangs by 20. A month ago it lost to them by 28. And throughout the years, Solon usually loses to their northern neighbors in elementary and middle school, too.

The message must have hit home, because the Lady Spartans oozed confidence early, playing with a lead for much of the first frame before ultimately trailing, 11-10, entering the second.

But then, Mount Vernon quickly proved why it’s a powerhouse. It held Solon scoreless for 12 minutes and 38 seconds that started late in the first. It outscored Solon, 11-0, in the second quarter and took a commanding 21-10 halftime lead.

The Mustangs kept control the rest of the way and won, 52-36.

“Shut us down,” Bishop said. “Their defense just locked down; we couldn’t get anything going. We had way too many turnovers, weren’t executing what we need to run. Our shot wasn’t falling. Combination of it all.

“I think we just started off with great defensive intensity, and then I don’t think it was necessarily anything we changed. It’s just that I feel like they cranked it up. They started making smarter choices offensively and defensively.”

Solon ends its season at 8-14. Mount Vernon (16-6) will host Anamosa (10-13) Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the regional semifinals.

The Mustangs limited Solon to 30 percent shooting (16-for-53) while they shot 42 percent (20-for-48). Both teams struggled from 3-point land, combining to make 3 of 16.

Josie Durr led Solon with 22 points and seven steals, finishing her season averaging 17.3 points and a state-leading 7.5 steals per game.

“We tried our hardest,” Durr said. “We definitely improved throughout the season, which is all that matters, getting better. Making the memories with your friends is a good thing.

“We just couldn’t find a way to get the ball in the hoop.”

Mount Vernon senior post Kaitlyn Volesky dominated her way to 26 points on 11 of 17 shooting.

“I’m not sad we won’t get to see her again,” Bishop said.

Durr and Volesky mostly owned the scoring for their respective teams. Bryn Hanrahan was the next highest scorer for Solon with five and Emma Norton had six for the Mustangs.

