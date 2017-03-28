Some schools change MHSAA classifications for 2017-18

Classifications for Michigan High School Athletic Association elections and postseason tournaments in traditionally classified sports (A, B, C, D) for the 2017-18 school year have been announced, with enrollment breaks for postseason tournaments set up by divisions posted to each sport’s page on the MHSAA website.
Classifications for the upcoming school year are based on a second-semester count date, which was Feb. 8. The enrollment figure submitted for athletic classification purposes might be different from the count submitted for school aid purposes, as it does not include students ineligible for athletic competition because they turned 19 by Sept. 1 of the current school year and will not include alternative education students if none are allowed athletic eligibility by the local school district.
After all counts are submitted, tournament-qualified member schools are ranked according to enrollment, then split as closely into quarters as possible. For 2017-18, there are 750 tournament-qualified member schools with 186 schools in Class A, 187 in Class B, 188 in Class C and 189 in Class D.
Effective with the 2017-18 school year, schools with 881 or more students are in Class A in MHSAA postseason tournament competition. The enrollment limits for Class B are 406-880; Class C is 204-405, and schools with enrollments of 203 and fewer are Class D.
Moving up from Class B to Class A
Battle Creek Harper Creek
Hazel Park
Redford Union
Stevensville Lakeshore
Zeeland West
Moving down from Class A to Class B
New Boston Huron
Niles
Parma Western
Pontiac
Romulus
Moving down from Class A to Class C
Detroit International Academy
Moving up from Class C to Class B
Boyne City
Detroit Cornerstone Health & Technology
Detroit West Side Academy
Ecorse
Harrison
Jonesville
Michigan Center
Millington
Moving down from Class B to Class C
Canton Preparatory
Clinton Township Clintondale
Detroit Henry Ford
Detroit School of Arts
Flint Academy West
Houghton
Ithaca
Pinconning
Sanford Meridian Early College
Ypsilanti Arbor Prep
Moving up from Class D to Class C
Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep Academy
Detroit Leadership Academy
Detroit Public Safety Academy
Jackson Preparatory & Early College
Marcellus
Pittsford
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary
Moving down from Class C to Class D
Detroit Randolph Technical
Genesee
Kingston
Melvindale Academy for Business & Technology
Mendon
Munising
Muskegon Heights Academy
Rudyard
West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy
New postseason-eligible tournament schools in 2017-18
Ann Arbor Washtenaw Tech Middle College
Detroit Leadership Academy
Detroit Hope of Detroit
Hudsonville Libertas Christian
Mancelona North Central Academy
Westland American International Academy