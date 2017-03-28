Some schools change MHSAA classifications for 2017-18

Classifications for Michigan High School Athletic Association elections and postseason tournaments in traditionally classified sports (A, B, C, D) for the 2017-18 school year have been announced, with enrollment breaks for postseason tournaments set up by divisions posted to each sport’s page on the MHSAA website.

Classifications for the upcoming school year are based on a second-semester count date, which was Feb. 8. The enrollment figure submitted for athletic classification purposes might be different from the count submitted for school aid purposes, as it does not include students ineligible for athletic competition because they turned 19 by Sept. 1 of the current school year and will not include alternative education students if none are allowed athletic eligibility by the local school district.

After all counts are submitted, tournament-qualified member schools are ranked according to enrollment, then split as closely into quarters as possible. For 2017-18, there are 750 tournament-qualified member schools with 186 schools in Class A, 187 in Class B, 188 in Class C and 189 in Class D.

Effective with the 2017-18 school year, schools with 881 or more students are in Class A in MHSAA postseason tournament competition. The enrollment limits for Class B are 406-880; Class C is 204-405, and schools with enrollments of 203 and fewer are Class D.

Moving up from Class B to Class A

Battle Creek Harper Creek

Hazel Park

Redford Union

Stevensville Lakeshore

Zeeland West

Moving down from Class A to Class B

New Boston Huron

Niles

Parma Western

Pontiac

Romulus

Moving down from Class A to Class C

Detroit International Academy

Moving up from Class C to Class B

Boyne City

Detroit Cornerstone Health & Technology

Detroit West Side Academy

Ecorse

Harrison

Jonesville

Michigan Center

Millington

Moving down from Class B to Class C

Canton Preparatory

Clinton Township Clintondale

Detroit Henry Ford

Detroit School of Arts

Flint Academy West

Houghton

Ithaca

Pinconning

Sanford Meridian Early College

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep

Moving up from Class D to Class C

Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep Academy

Detroit Leadership Academy

Detroit Public Safety Academy

Jackson Preparatory & Early College

Marcellus

Pittsford

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary

Moving down from Class C to Class D

Detroit Randolph Technical

Genesee

Kingston

Melvindale Academy for Business & Technology

Mendon

Munising

Muskegon Heights Academy

Rudyard

West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy

New postseason-eligible tournament schools in 2017-18

Ann Arbor Washtenaw Tech Middle College

Detroit Leadership Academy

Detroit Hope of Detroit

Hudsonville Libertas Christian

Mancelona North Central Academy

Westland American International Academy