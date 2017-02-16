Menu
Son of slain Des Moines police officer advances at state wrestling tournament

The son of a fallen Des Moines police officer is headed to the next round at the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament.

Cameron Beminio, a junior who wrestles at heavyweight for Belmond-Klemme, pinned Panorama’s Dan Jensen in 51 seconds during a Class 1A opening-round match Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Cameron Beminio, who wrestles at heavyweight for Belmond-Klemme, speaks to the media after he won his opening round match at the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

His father, Tony Beminio, was ambushed and killed in November 2016 in Urbandale while on duty. Cameron Beminio sports a large black and white tattoo of a Des Moines police badge on his right arm, with a single blue stripe honoring his dad.

After his match, he was greeted by other Des Moines police officers in the arena tunnel and shook their hands.

“It’s great,” Cameron Beminio told reporters after he won his match. “Hearing them (family, friends, fans) when I win, you know … it’s just overpowering.

“I mean, I try not to think about a whole bunch of stuff. I just keep my mind clean … just taking it as it comes.”


