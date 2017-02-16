Son of slain Des Moines police officer advances at state wrestling tournament

The son of a fallen Des Moines police officer is headed to the next round at the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament.

Cameron Beminio, a junior who wrestles at heavyweight for Belmond-Klemme, pinned Panorama’s Dan Jensen in 51 seconds during a Class 1A opening-round match Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

His father, Tony Beminio, was ambushed and killed in November 2016 in Urbandale while on duty. Cameron Beminio sports a large black and white tattoo of a Des Moines police badge on his right arm, with a single blue stripe honoring his dad.

After his match, he was greeted by other Des Moines police officers in the arena tunnel and shook their hands.

Pretty cool moment after Cameron Beminio won his match he was greeted by Des Moines Police Officers.

AJ Ellingson (@AEllingsonKIMT3) February 16, 2017

“It’s great,” Cameron Beminio told reporters after he won his match. “Hearing them (family, friends, fans) when I win, you know … it’s just overpowering.

“I mean, I try not to think about a whole bunch of stuff. I just keep my mind clean … just taking it as it comes.”

Cameron Beminio, son of fallen DMPD sergeant Tony Beminio, wins 1st match at state in 51 seconds.

Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) February 16, 2017

Cameron Beminio surrounded by @DMPolice, keeping promise to support late Sgt. Tony Beminio's family. Wrestling at state.

Elias Johnson (@ejohnsonNEWS) February 16, 2017

