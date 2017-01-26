Sonner, New Albany prepare for wrestling sectional

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — After practice earlier this week, Jaden Sonner — New Albany’s undefeated 182-pound wrestler — sat in the gym, wearing a New Albany Bulldog t-shirt. Sonner’s mentality on the mat fits his school mascot.

“I love a dogfight,” said Sonner, who will compete in the postseason Saturday at the Jeffersonville Wrestling Sectional.

Sonner (36-0), who is ranked fifth in his weight class, will be a heavy favorite to repeat at the sectional. Sonner said his toughest competition likely will come from a familiar foe, Floyd Central’s Karl Hauser. In the last two seasons, Sonner said he’s faced Hauser 12 times and won each and every match.

Still, Sonner said he knows it won’t be easy.

“You always need a really tough match,” Sonner said. “I love a dogfight.”

Still, Sonner has loftier goals than winning another sectional title. A year ago, he went 35-4 and came within one win at the Evansville Semi-state of advancing to the state finals in Indianapolis.

“My goal is to, at least, place in the top five in the state,” Sonner said. “Next year, I believe I’ll be a shoe-in to win state.”

New Albany coach Eric Burres said placing at the state meet is something within Sonner’s reach.

“He’s tough,” Burres said. “But in wrestling, you have to believe in yourself.”

As a freshman, Sonner went 18-15 while wrestling older and heavier opponents at 195. Then, Sonner went to work in the off-season and wrestled at a wrestling academy in New Albany.

“During my sophomore year, something just clicked in my head,” he said.

Burres said Sonner keeps improving because of his dedication to the sport.

“He wrestles year around and he works hard,” Burres said of Sonner. “He’s learned a lot. But the big thing is he has a lot of mat exposure. He just wrestles everywhere.”

“Most of my life is wrestling,” Sonner said. “Heck, I don’t even have a driver’s permit because I’ve been too busy with wrestling.”

Beyond high school, Sonner said he wants to wrestle in college.

“I want to wrestle in the Big Ten,” he said. “I’d go anywhere in the Big Ten but IU (Indiana University) is my dream school.”

For now, Sonner said he’s only concerned about his first match Saturday morning at Jeffersonville.