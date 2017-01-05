Sophia Poole's dead-on 3-pointer gives Blanchet upset of No. 1 Salem Academy

Blanchet Catholic School’s girls basketball overcame a stifling defensive effort by No. 1 ranked and previously undefeated Salem Academy, and senior guard Sophia Poole hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 24 seconds left to lift the Cavaliers to a 42-40 road win in the rivalry game of the two Salem private schools.

The win in the PacWest Conference season opener improves Blanchet to 8-1 overall and drops Salem Academy to 11-1.

“We knew we were going to be up for a battle so we gave it our all from the start since our time started, but it doesn’t define Blanchet as No. 1,” said sophomore point guard Ana Coronado.

“They were ranked No. 1 in state. We’ll see them later on, we never know how that’s going to go. It doesn’t define us as No. 1, but right now I guess we’ll hold our spot as No. 1 in league.”

Salem Academy had one last chance, but couldn’t pull off similar magic to what they did in defeating defending 4A state champion Sutherlin and defending 3A state champion Dayton in the preseason.

Aimee Smith scored 14 points to lead Salem Academy and Sydney Brown scored 10.

Blanchet 42, Salem Academy 40

Blanchet: Sophia Poole 13, Hittner 8, Phipps 6, Salang 6, Coronado 5, Collier 2, Ostby 2, Elmore. Ttoals 15 3-6 42.

Salem Academy: Aimee Smith 14, S. Brown 10, Standridge 6, Campbel 3, G. Brown 3, Baker 2, Hardy 2, Larsen. Totals 14 7-7 40.

BLA 14 7 8 17-42

SA 6 11 7 13-40

3-point goals: Blanchet 7 (Poole 4, Hittner 2, Coronado); Salem Academy 2 (Smith, Campbel).