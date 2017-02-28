Sophomore provides boost as DeWitt girls get past Waverly

EAST LANSING – Coach Bill McCullen has gotten plenty of contributions from underclassmen in what has been another strong season for his DeWitt girls basketball team.

And one of those young players provided a lift Monday night to help the No 5-ranked Panthers make it past a tough opening test in the state tournament.

Sophomore Annie McIntosh delivered her best performance of the season with a team-best 16 points as DeWitt recorded a 54-49 victory over Waverly in a Class A district opener at East Lansing High School.

Grace George added 14 points and Sydney Mills scored 10 to help the Panthers (20-1) prevail in a matchup of the top two teams in the CAAC Red.

“A three-game series against Waverly – they are tough,” said McCullen, whose team has won 13 straight since a loss to Waverly in early January. “We did everything we could to try to keep them off the glass. Sometimes it just doesn’t matter and they go get it anyways. They competed, but our kids really came back in that second half. I thought Annie McIntosh played awesome. She had her best game of the year.”

Penn State signee Alisia Smith had 13 points and Jazlynn Wilcox scored 12 to lead Waverly (14-7) in the season-ending loss.

“The effort was there tonight and the focus was there in practice these last couple days,” Waverly coach John Schweitzer said. “Some nights the ball is not going in the rim for you like you’d hope it would.”

DeWitt took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Maddie Petersen in the latter stages of the third quarter. That 3-pointer was part of a 12-0 run the Panthers used to conclude the quarter. McIntosh had five points during the run that helped DeWitt gain control.

“Annie is a great athlete,” McCullen said. “She works her tail off. I’m really happy for her to have a game like this at an important time because she’s a key part of what we’re doing. We preach balance around here. We always tell the girls it might be somebody different on a different night and tonight was her night.”

Waverly pulled within four on a basket by Evelyn Taylor to start the fourth quarter, but never got any closer as a Panther team that entered the season with just three varsity returners closed out the win to advance to face Everett in Wednesday’s district semifinal.

“We kind of had to make our own way this year,” McIntosh said of the youth on varsity for the Panthers. “It’s been a lot of fun. With our returners, they kind of just led the way for us and set the tone. We just kind of went out there and played the best we can coming off a JV season. It’s kind of hard transitioning from JV to varsity but it’s been a lot of fun and we just kind of do what we do.”

