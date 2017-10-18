USA Today Sports

South Carolina-bound Josh Vann receives U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey

Photo: AAG

South Carolina-bound Josh Vann receives U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey

U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour

South Carolina-bound Josh Vann receives U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey

Tucker (Ga.) wide receiver Josh Vann received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

RELATED: U.S. Army All-American Selection Tour

Vann, a South Carolina commit, is one of the top wide receivers in the country.

American Family Insurance Dream Champion Award presented to parents John and Deborah Vann. Photo: AAG

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

, , , , , U.S. Army All-American Bowl, U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home