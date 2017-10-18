South Carolina-bound Josh Vann receives U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | October 18, 2017
Tucker (Ga.) wide receiver Josh Vann received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.
Vann, a South Carolina commit, is one of the top wide receivers in the country.
He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.
