South Carolina commit Hank Manos celebrates Under Armour All-America selection

Chapin (S.C.) center Hank Manos received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Manos is the 10th-ranked center in the country, according to ESPN.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound three-star committed to South Carolina in late March.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.