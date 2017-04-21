Will Muschamp won't sign players who won't camp with program

In an interesting glimpse into how significant camps are to college coaches, South Carolina’s Will Muschamp said this this week that he would not sign players who did not come to work at his camp.

Muschamp said 22 of the Gamecocks’ 24 signees had gone to the camps. He said he came to that view over “years of experience of making mistakes with guys that didn’t want to come work.”

He is what he told SportsTalk with Bo Mattingly, as reported by CoachingSearch.com:

“To me, I like to know each student-athlete we have, that I’ve got a really good idea when they get on campus, about their ability and their work capacity. Meaning, what kind of work ethic do they have? That’s a talent, too. Just because you’re not a 4- or 5-star recruit — which I could care less; I’ve never recruited based on a star ranking — because I’ve coached way too many players that didn’t have a bunch of stars and ended up good football players. That’s how I look at it, and how you fit on our board.

“There’s a bunch of really good players we don’t recruit because I don’t think they work very hard. If they don’t work hard in high school, most of them aren’t going to start working hard in college.

“That’s part of the evaluation. When they get on campus, you have to do a great job in the weight room, but you have to have a guy that’s willing to work, a guy that’s serious about his business.”

Muschamp also joined the chorus of college coaches who have issues with the new recruiting rules, most notably the restriction on high school coaches. Muschamp’s brother is a high school coach. You can read his take on that issue by clicking here.