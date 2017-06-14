South Carolina gets late 2017 football commitment from walk-on 3-star Austin Connor

What’s better than a very late addition to a school’s recruiting class? A very late addition that doesn’t even cost a scholarship.

That’s the case in South Carolina, where three-star Irmo (S.C.) wide receiver Austin Connor announced his commitment to the Gamecocks on Tuesday. However, in an intriguing twist, Connor will walk-on to the team rather than accept a scholarship so late in his recruiting cycle.

So why would a legitimately talented receiver turn down other Power 5 scholarships just to walk on with the Gamecocks? Per the receiver himself, South Carolina was one of the first schools to offer Connor a scholarship, he just didn’t take advantage of it until the school had already filled its wide receiver quota.

Sorry for the delay 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Gd0HYF7XIY — Austin Connor (@austin_connor6) June 13, 2017

No worries. Connor will come anyway, and he might even run track in Columbia as well, according to the speedster.