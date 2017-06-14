South Carolina gets late 2017 football commitment from walk-on 3-star Austin Connor

What’s better than a very late addition to a school’s recruiting class? A very late addition that doesn’t even cost a scholarship.
That’s the case in South Carolina, where three-star Irmo (S.C.) wide receiver Austin Connor announced his commitment to the Gamecocks on Tuesday. However, in an intriguing twist, Connor will walk-on to the team rather than accept a scholarship so late in his recruiting cycle.
So why would a legitimately talented receiver turn down other Power 5 scholarships just to walk on with the Gamecocks? Per the receiver himself, South Carolina was one of the first schools to offer Connor a scholarship, he just didn’t take advantage of it until the school had already filled its wide receiver quota.
No worries. Connor will come anyway, and he might even run track in Columbia as well, according to the speedster.