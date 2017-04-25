South Florida football star barred from practicing with ankle bracelet despite court order allowing it

A star South Florida running back considered a potential Division I Power 5 prospect has been barred from practicing with his high school team following his arrest on a felony charge, even after a judge cleared him to do so while wearing an ankle bracelet.

As reported by the Palm Beach Post, Shelley Singletary has been barred from taking part in spring football practices with the Boca Raton football team, even though his bail was modified to allow him to take part in the activities provided he wore a tracking ankle bracelet.

Here was the Boca Raton School District’s statement on Singletary’s eligibility, after he had been allowed to compete by Judge Samantha Schosberg Feuer:

“The student has been cleared by a judge to participate in activities,” according to a statement released by Palm Beach County Schools. “However, he has not been cleared by Boca Raton Community High School to practice or be part of the school’s football team. At this time, he is in no way affiliated with the team or the spring season.”

Singletary’s case could come to a conclusion before the onset of the fall season, with his next court appearance scheduled for June, but any drag in the case could keep him off the field for his senior season. As of now, Singletary allegedly holds a scholarship offer from Kentucky, though other programs had shown interest in him before his January arrest for stealing a pair of Air Jordans and a bike from an 11-year-old. It’s unknown whether Kentucky would still honor Singletary’s scholarship offer following his arrest.