South Florida rapper Kodak Black buys midget football team in Flo-Rida's youth football league

Kodak Black is a rapper who has known his share of legal trouble in a youth lifetime. Now he’s apparently turning the page and trying to move forward, beginning with an investment in a youth football league owned by a colleague.

On Thursday, Black sent out an Instagram message announcing that he had purchased a midget team called the Pompano Gators in the Flo-Rida owned Florida Youth Football League.

Just Bought A Little League Team All Parents Bring Your Kids To My Team @ Mitchell Moore Park #PompanoGators @nbproductionz @thefyfl @pompanogators A post shared by Project Baby (@kodakblack) on Jun 8, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

Kodak Black didn’t announce whether he would defray the cost of registration and uniforms for players who couldn’t afford them, or who he planned to have coach the team. All we know is that he owns it, and that the squad already has concept uniforms.

The league’s Instagram account confirmed that Kodak Black had purchased the Gators two hours after his initial social media post, also on Instagram.

The investment in youth sports is a significant turn of face for Kodak Black, who is currently serving a year on house arrest for violating a prior house arrest charge. He also is serving five years of house arrest, which will begin as soon as his year on house arrest concludes. He has claimed that his most recent stint in jail inspired him to look more critically at his own life and search for ways to give back.

Apparently he decided that youth football was a good place to start.