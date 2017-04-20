South Grand Prairie (Texas) currently features baseball, softball teams on a combined 32-0 run

#iamup Baseball ! Especially tonight when Grand Prairie vs South Grand Prairie! Go Warriors ! pic.twitter.com/U6yduI5JVw — Mary Ann Guerra (@Guerra2016mary) March 24, 2017

To say that South Grand Prairie is having a banner spring in student sports is a significant understatement. The school’s baseball and softball teams are currently riding unbeaten streaks, which means the student body has been able to take in a combined 32-0 record as both teams close in on undefeated district campaigns.

To be clear: Neither the baseball or softball team is completely undefeated. Both teams tripped coming out of the gates, the softball team sputtering to a 4-4 record through April 2. As of two days later, the baseball team was 3-7-1. Now the softball team stands at 20-4 and the baseball squad features a record of 19-7-1. Both are district 7-6A champions.

Perhaps the best part of the dual streaks is the communal atmosphere being fostered by the coaches of the two programs. Per the Dallas Morning News, South Grand Prairie baseball coach Art Senato and softball coach Jonathan Rogers meet to catch up and talk shop at least once a week.

Now they have plenty to boast about, not that either coach is stopping for a moment or backing off.

“Our conversations have been really good lately,” Senato told the Morning News. “We have a mission. We want to run the table. We’re not going to take the foot off the gas.”