South Oldham's Griffin plans to walk on for Louisville basketball

Oldham County will continue to have a presence on Louisville’s basketball roster after David Levitch leaves.

South Oldham senior guard Jo Griffin announced Saturday morning on his Twitter account that he had accepted a walk-on offer from coach Rick Pitino and the Louisville Cardinals.

“I am excited to say that I have accepted a preferred walk-on spot to the University of Louisville,” Griffin wrote in his post. “I would like to thank all my family, coaches and teammates. I wouldn’t be in the position I am without them.”

Griffin chose Louisville over offers from Transylvania, Thomas More, Kentucky Wesleyan, Centre, North Greenville and University of the Cumberlands among others.

“It felt like a great opportunity for me,” Griffin said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to play at UofL.”

After helping lead South Oldham to the Kentucky Sweet 16 tournament last year as one of six players averaging double-figure scoring, Griffin has improved offensively this season, leading the Dragons with 21.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Griffin became the school’s second-leading scorer earlier this season, and on February 7 scored 32 points in a win over Eminence in front of Pitino. During an unofficial visit for Louisville’s game with Miami on February 11, Pitino offered Griffin the walk-on spot.

“The visit was really cool,” Griffin said. “They pulled me down right after the game and I got to go in the locker room and take a tour of the facilities. Once Pitino was done with his talk after the game I got to go and meet some of the guys.

“I met with Pitino briefly and then I talked with (Louisville assistant coach David) Padgett a lot. They said they want all walk-ons to play, so that really influenced my decision.”

Griffin hails from a basketball family. His father Jeff, currently the principal of South Oldham High School, led Oldham County to the 1985 Kentucky Sweet 16, where the Colonels fell to Hopkinsville in the semifinals. And Griffin’s brother Michael played three seasons for South Oldham and currently is a sophomore at Thomas More.

“He was always hanging around with his brother Michael, and his dad, so Jo has always been in the gym,” South Oldham coach Steve Simpson said in an interview earlier this month. “I think when somebody spends that much time in the gym, you can project that he’s going to be a good player because of how hard he worked on his game.”

With Griffin joining the Cardinals squad next season, it continues a pipeline of players to the program from Oldham County. Levich, who honed his 3-point shooting skills at North Oldham, brought teammate Donovan Mitchell with him to South Oldham’s regular-season matchup with North Oldham last month, and reportedly relayed to Padgett that Griffin was a player the team should be looking at.

“Well, our two families are family friends,” Griffin said of the Levitchs. “We aren’t really close friends but we know each other. I haven’t talked to him since he played in the Derby Festival before his freshman year. I think he just kind of knew my name and then when he came to that game, he saw how I’ve improved I guess. I knew he was coming with Donovan Mitchell, it was kind of a rumor around school that they were both coming.”

Levitch’s report led to Pitino’s visit, which kept the ball rolling, ending in Griffin’s commitment on Saturday. Now, with the recruiting process out of the way, Griffin said he can focus on helping the Dragons repeat as Eighth Region champions and earning a trip back to Rupp Arena for the Kentucky Sweet 16.

“We took a tough loss last night to (Oldham County) but we like Henry County’s gym,” Griffin said, noting the site of the Eighth Region tournament. “It’s a good shooting gym and we’re looking forward to it.”