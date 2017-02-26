Menu
South Oldham's Griffin top player in Eighth

South Oldham guard Joe Griffin looks to shoot over Oldham County forward Zach Larimore in the KHSAA 29th District boys basketball tournament championship game. 23 February 2017

South Oldham High School’s Jo Griffin and Trimble County’s Kaylee Clifford have been named the Eighth Region Players of the Year in a vote of the region’s basketball coaches.

A 6-foot-1 senior guard, Griffin is averaging 21.5 points and 4.6 rebounds for South Oldham and is shooting 44.2 percent (57 of 129) from 3-point range. On Saturday he announced he will be a preferred walk-on at the University of Louisville.

A 5-11 senior guard, Clifford is averaging 19.3 points and 9.0 rebounds and shooting 35 percent (35 of 100) from 3-point range.

Walton-Verona’s Grant Brannen was named boys Coach of the Year, and Owen County’s Robert Osborne took girls Coach of the Year honors.

Here are the complete All-Eighth Region teams:

* Boys: Jo Griffin, Devin Young (Oldham County); Cobe Penny (Anderson County); Jalen Henry (North Oldham); Charles Cochran, Dominique Turner (Collins); Mason Wilson (Gallatin County); Kemryn Jenkins (Eminence); Brennan Stanley (Williamstown); Ismail Jones, Zach Larimore, Jackson Gibson (Oldham County); J.C. Hawkins (Simon Kenton); Zach Clinkenbeard, Dieonte Miles (Walton-Verona).

* Girls: Kaylee Clifford, Shelbe Black (Trimble County); Ally Niece, Shelby Harmeyer, Madi Meier (Simon Kenton); Sammy Rogers, Alorra Sims (Anderson County); Alex Clifton (Owen County); Michaela Kennedy (Williamstown); Sydney Herold (South Oldham); Alyssa Howie (Spencer County); Olivia Federle (Collins); Kaylee Terrell (Gallatin County); Brooke Perry (Walton-Verona); Hannah Renfro (Collins).

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.

