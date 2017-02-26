South Oldham's Griffin top player in Eighth

South Oldham High School’s Jo Griffin and Trimble County’s Kaylee Clifford have been named the Eighth Region Players of the Year in a vote of the region’s basketball coaches.

A 6-foot-1 senior guard, Griffin is averaging 21.5 points and 4.6 rebounds for South Oldham and is shooting 44.2 percent (57 of 129) from 3-point range. On Saturday he announced he will be a preferred walk-on at the University of Louisville.

A 5-11 senior guard, Clifford is averaging 19.3 points and 9.0 rebounds and shooting 35 percent (35 of 100) from 3-point range.

Walton-Verona’s Grant Brannen was named boys Coach of the Year, and Owen County’s Robert Osborne took girls Coach of the Year honors.

Here are the complete All-Eighth Region teams:

* Boys: Jo Griffin, Devin Young (Oldham County); Cobe Penny (Anderson County); Jalen Henry (North Oldham); Charles Cochran, Dominique Turner (Collins); Mason Wilson (Gallatin County); Kemryn Jenkins (Eminence); Brennan Stanley (Williamstown); Ismail Jones, Zach Larimore, Jackson Gibson (Oldham County); J.C. Hawkins (Simon Kenton); Zach Clinkenbeard, Dieonte Miles (Walton-Verona).

* Girls: Kaylee Clifford, Shelbe Black (Trimble County); Ally Niece, Shelby Harmeyer, Madi Meier (Simon Kenton); Sammy Rogers, Alorra Sims (Anderson County); Alex Clifton (Owen County); Michaela Kennedy (Williamstown); Sydney Herold (South Oldham); Alyssa Howie (Spencer County); Olivia Federle (Collins); Kaylee Terrell (Gallatin County); Brooke Perry (Walton-Verona); Hannah Renfro (Collins).

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.