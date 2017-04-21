Police: South Philadelphia soccer coach impregnated 14-year-old on his team whom he paid for sex

In a horrific development in South Philadelphia, a volunteer youth soccer coach has been handed a laundry list of criminal charges in connection with claims that he fathered the seven-month old child of a 15-year-old by paying the former player on his team for sex.

As reported by the Philadelphia News, 39-year-old Francisco Prado-Contreras was charged with statutory sexual assault, indecent sexual assault, corruption of a minor, and related offenses in connection with the following relationship, which the victim detailed for police:

The victim told police that in September 2015, she asked Prado-Contreras for a job with his house-cleaning business and one day was told to show up at an apartment building that he cleans near his home. But instead of having her help him clean, Prado-Contreras coerced the victim into having sex with him for money, police said. The two had sex about five times in a month and each time, Prado-Contreras gave the girl money, police said. In October 2015, the girl discovered she was pregnant, police said.

Prado-Contreras has been barred from all Philadelphia Parks and Recreation facilities in connection with the charges, which unfolded while Prado-Contreras was a volunteer coach at South Philadelphia’s Capitolo Recreation Center.

There was no word about how the teenage mother plans to proceed with any additional custodial charges or other claims against the former coach beyond those being brought by Philadelphia authorities.