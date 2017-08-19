USA Today Sports

Clemson commit Derion Kendrick leads No. 12 South Pointe past rival Northwestern

Derion Kendrick threw two touchdown passes and Marice Whitlock ran in two scores to lead No. 12 South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) past Northwestern (Rock Hill) 40-7 in both team’s opener on Friday.

Savion Smith’s interception put the Stallions in position for their first touchdown. Kendrick tossed a long pass to Scott Robinson to get into Northwestern’s half of the field. A Kendrick run put the ball at the 2-yard line and Marice Whitlock took it from there. With B.T. Potter’s point-after, South Pointe led 7-0 with 5:47 to go in the first quarter.

Potter added a field goal just before the end of the first quarter to give the Stallions a 10-0 lead.

Northwestern scored its first touchdown midway through the second quarter on a 2-yard pass from Dustin Noller to Jamario Holley that Holley reached high for.

Kendrick connected with receiver Steven Gilmore for a touchdown pass just before the half. The extra point was blocked and the Stallions went into intermission up 16-7. After Whitlock’s second touchdown run, Kendrick had a short touchdown throw to B.J. Davis to make it 29-7 in the third quarter.

Donovan McClinton’s fourth-quarter touchdown run was followed by a field goal by Potter to complete the scoring.

