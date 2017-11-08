South Pointe teammates B.T. Potter and Derion Kendrick receive Army All-American jerseys

As winners of three-straight South Carolina state titles, South Pointe (Rock Hill) kicker B.T. Potter and wide receiver Derion Kendrick are no strangers to big moments.

That’s why on Wednesday when the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance dropped by their school to present them their honorary jerseys, Potter and Kendrick took it all in stride.

The U.S Army All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

Currently, Kendrick and Potter have the Stallions sitting at 11-0 and ranked No. 5 overall in the USA Today Super 25.

Kendrick, a four-star recruit in the 247 Sports Composite, has already helped the Stallions win their first championship of 2017, taking home the hardware at the Air Raid 7-on-7 tournament at Northwestern University in June.

Now eyeing their sixth title in the last 12 years, Kendrick and Potter hope to keep the streak going well past high school.

Both are committed to Clemson.

